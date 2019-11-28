Belgrave makes history in winning road tennis title - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Belgrave makes history in winning road tennis title - by Morissa Lindsay"> Morissa Lindsay November 28, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 28, 2019

Grantley Prescod Memorial Primary’s seven-year-old road tennis sensation Kenoja Belgrave became the youngest boy to capture the Cave Shepherd, KFC, A1 Supermarkets National Primary Schools Road Tennis Championship toda.

Playing at the Rubis Hardcourt located on the Mighty Grynner Highway, the talented right-handed Belgrave, son of Kent Brathwaite who also plays road tennis, emerged victorious 21-16, 21-17 over St. Stephen’s Primary Class Four student Dakari Smith in the two best of three sets encounter.

Only in Class One, Belgrave exhibited lots of patience in his approach to Smith and showed aggression when it was time to attack. He played several masterful strokes that had one of Barbados’ top female players Kim Holder cheering from the sidelines.

Kenoja Belgrave of Grantley Prescod Memorial Primary is the new king of the 2019 Cave Shepherd, KFC, Carlton A1 Supermarkets National Primary Schools’ Road Tennis Champion. (Pictures by Morissa Lindsay).

In the girls’ championship match defending champion Solange Holford of West Terrace Primary had an early scare but stayed calm to weather the storm 2-1 against Kezia Blunt of St. Martin’s Mangrove Primary. 

Blunt won the first set 21-14 against Holford, who was way too passive in her approach and tried numerous backhands that did not work in her favour.

However, a more settled Holford showed up in the second set and showed more fighting spirit.

She won the second set 21-5 to tie the game 1-1 and force a third and decisive set as she had a psychological effect on Blunt who made several unforced errors.

Solange Holford of West Terrace Primary came from behind to defend her crown at the the 2019 Cave Shepherd, KFC, Carlton A1 Supermarkets National Primary Schools’ Road Tennis Competition.

The third set was much closer, and at 17-17 Holford took the lead and served her way to a hard-fought 21-17 victory in her final year at West Terrace Primary.

In the girls’ bronze medal match, Shaziya Scantlebury of Grazettes Primary played like a professional and showed she is one for the future comfortably winning 21-13, 21-15 against Taja Carrington of Deacons Primary.

It was an all St. Cyprian’s affair in the boys’ third-place match as Aidan Moore, a promising young track and field athlete, defeated fellow schoolmate Javier Norville 21-9, 21-12 to finish in the top three.

Grazettes Primary had a reason to smile when Shaziya Scantlebury won bronze in the girls against Tara Carrington of Deacons Primary.

The boys of St. Cyprian’s then went on to claim the gold medal match in the team event 2-0 over Deacons Primary. Played in a shotgun format, Kymani Jones trounced Jashawn Bovell 21-10 in the opening game. Aidan Moore then came out on top 21-11 against Javon Gill to ensure his team came out as team champions.

Westbury Primary secured third place when they emerged 2-1 winners over Eagle Hall Primary, which actually won the first game 21-15 thanks to Jahmali Scott’s victory over Asa Skinner.

That early momentum by Eagle Hall Primary was in vain though, as they lost the next two games. Westbury’s Kazeon King defeated Kezaria Agard  21-6 to tie the match and teammate Reishanne Griffith finished it off with a 21-10 demolition of Shaunico Jordan.

[email protected]

St. Cyprian’s Boy’s are winners of the team competition led by from left, Kymani Jones, Aidan Sealy, Aidan Moore and Javier Norville. Aidan Moore also came third in the boys individual when he defeated teammate Javier Norville.
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share30
32 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Brooks and Cornwall put Windies on verge of victory

Shamarh Brooks struck a maiden Test hundred and Rahkeem Cornwall became the first West Indies spinner to claim a 10-wicket...

Increased interest being shown in Segway Polo

Since capturing a record third consecutive WOZ Challenge Cup at the Segway Polo World Championship in Sweden earlier this...

McGregor returns

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon on January 18, 2020, where he will take on...

International Jockeys’ Challenge an overwhelming success

The Barbados Lottery “International Jockeys’ Challenge” Race Day did not disappoint fans of the “Sport of Kings” at...

Best and Cumberbatch aiming for squash gold

Barbados’ junior squash stars Meagan Best and Khamal Cumberbatch will headline the 2019 Barbados Junior Open which serves...

Cornwall’s historic outing puts Windies in command

Off-spinner rookie Rahkeem Cornwall snatched the fourth best figures by a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the visitors got...

Archer condemns all forms of racial abuse

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has maintained that there is no place for racism in any walk of life, let alone cricket. His...

Good Shepherd secures last semi-final spot

Jordan’s Supermarket Good Shepherd Primary secured another convincing victory when they trounced Eden Lodge Primary by 42...

Gayle opts out of ODI series against India

Hard hitting opening batsman Chris Gayle has turned down the opportunity to represent the regional side in next month’s One...

32 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share30