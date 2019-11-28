Belgrave makes history in winning road tennis title - Barbados Today

Grantley Prescod Memorial Primary’s seven-year-old road tennis sensation Kenoja Belgrave became the youngest boy to capture the Cave Shepherd, KFC, A1 Supermarkets National Primary Schools Road Tennis Championship toda.

Playing at the Rubis Hardcourt located on the Mighty Grynner Highway, the talented right-handed Belgrave, son of Kent Brathwaite who also plays road tennis, emerged victorious 21-16, 21-17 over St. Stephen’s Primary Class Four student Dakari Smith in the two best of three sets encounter.

Only in Class One, Belgrave exhibited lots of patience in his approach to Smith and showed aggression when it was time to attack. He played several masterful strokes that had one of Barbados’ top female players Kim Holder cheering from the sidelines.

In the girls’ championship match defending champion Solange Holford of West Terrace Primary had an early scare but stayed calm to weather the storm 2-1 against Kezia Blunt of St. Martin’s Mangrove Primary.

Blunt won the first set 21-14 against Holford, who was way too passive in her approach and tried numerous backhands that did not work in her favour.

However, a more settled Holford showed up in the second set and showed more fighting spirit.

She won the second set 21-5 to tie the game 1-1 and force a third and decisive set as she had a psychological effect on Blunt who made several unforced errors.

The third set was much closer, and at 17-17 Holford took the lead and served her way to a hard-fought 21-17 victory in her final year at West Terrace Primary.

In the girls’ bronze medal match, Shaziya Scantlebury of Grazettes Primary played like a professional and showed she is one for the future comfortably winning 21-13, 21-15 against Taja Carrington of Deacons Primary.

It was an all St. Cyprian’s affair in the boys’ third-place match as Aidan Moore, a promising young track and field athlete, defeated fellow schoolmate Javier Norville 21-9, 21-12 to finish in the top three.

The boys of St. Cyprian’s then went on to claim the gold medal match in the team event 2-0 over Deacons Primary. Played in a shotgun format, Kymani Jones trounced Jashawn Bovell 21-10 in the opening game. Aidan Moore then came out on top 21-11 against Javon Gill to ensure his team came out as team champions.

Westbury Primary secured third place when they emerged 2-1 winners over Eagle Hall Primary, which actually won the first game 21-15 thanks to Jahmali Scott’s victory over Asa Skinner.

That early momentum by Eagle Hall Primary was in vain though, as they lost the next two games. Westbury’s Kazeon King defeated Kezaria Agard 21-6 to tie the match and teammate Reishanne Griffith finished it off with a 21-10 demolition of Shaunico Jordan.

