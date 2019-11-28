Samuel to be sentenced for City killing next year - Barbados Today

Ryan Omar Samuel has been found guilty of killing Charley Dume.

While the 12-member jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on murder after over four hours of deliberations, ten jurors agreed that Samuel, of Grape Hall, St Lucy was guilty of manslaughter, in the shooting death of 25-year-old Charley Dume on April 26, 2014.

“We the jury find the defendant guilty of manslaughter,” the foreman informed the No. 2 Supreme Court moments after lengthy deliberations.

The 10-2 majority verdict which was delivered around 7:44 p.m. brought to a close the month-long trial. Justice Randall Worrell then summed up the evidence over two days and handed over the case to the jury for its deliberations around 3:46 this afternoon.

The three men and nine women returned around 6:02 p.m. and informed the judge that they had yet to reach consensus on the murder charge. Justice Worrell gave them directions on the majority verdict for manslaughter and again explained that all 12 jurors had to agree or disagree on the charge of murder.

The jurors retired to their room for a second time around 6:09 p.m. Thirty-five minutes later – 6:44 p.m. – the court marshal approached the judge with a note prompting the call for the jury to return, which they did at 6:53 p.m.

It was then that the foreman informed Justice Worrell that they needed more time to deliberate and wanted a read over of the evidence in chief given by lead investigator Sergeant Michael Ifill, especially the parts from when Samuel was picked up from the Bathsheba beach house and before he was questioned at the District ‘A’ Police Station.

However, before doing so the judge informed the jury that they had reached the three hours of deliberations mandated by law. He explained that to go forward the majority of the jurors had to consent. The foreman responded saying all the members of the panel wanted to continue.

Following that process it took the judge around seven minutes to read over the requested part of Ifill’s evidence before again instructing them on their duty and requirements for a unanimous or majority verdict.

Samuel who was dressed in a checkered blue and white long sleeved shirt, folded to his elbow, and khaki trousers was escorted to the holding cells once again as the jury retired for a third time around 7:09 p.m.

On their return, around 7:41 p.m., the foreman informed the sitting which included Samuel’s defence attorney Mohia Ma’at and the prosecutor, Principal Crown Counsel Alliston Seale that he and his members had failed to reach a unanimous verdict on murder but had reached a majority on manslaughter.

A report on Samuel was then ordered in preparation for sentencing as a records officer revealed that the convicted man had one conviction for possession of cannabis.

Dume was killed at Coyote’s Den Bar located at the corner of Nelson Street and Wellington Street. During the trial the pathologist who conducted the postmortem revealed that Dume’s body had seven “entry” wounds and five “exit” wounds which were consistent with gunshot injuries. Death was due to multiple organ failures and hemorrhagic shock due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The sentencing phase of Samuel’s case continues on February 7, 2020 before Justice Worrell.