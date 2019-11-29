Discounts draw out Black Friday crowds - Barbados Today

Barbadians descended to stores across the island today hoping to cash in on Black Friday deals.

The car parks at shopping centres remained full throughout the day, and road users found the going slow at times, having to negotiate heavy vehicular traffic, as shoppers took advantage of huge discounts and promotions.

This was definitely the case when a Barbados TODAY team visited the Christ Church based Sheraton Mall, where there was a hive of activity.

There were hardly any available seats in the food court, and clothing racks and boxes stocked with clothing bargains made moving around a challenge in the aisles of the mall as shoppers searched for the best pieces.

Storeowners and their workers reported steady sales from as early as 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Officials at Courts Sheraton were unable to give a comment, but employees were kept busy as scores of shoppers packed the retail store.

“I am here looking to get a bed and a washing machine. My washing machine stopped working earlier this month and I was just waiting patiently for today to come to get a new one.

“I like what I am seeing. This sale will allow me to save a few dollars that I would have to spend at Christmas which will be here soon,” Courts shopper Linda Thorne said.

“It has been chaos. And when I say chaos, I mean chaos in a good way. People have been coming through and taking advantage of the sale. People have been buying their Christmas shoes.

“And the gentlemen are really taking advantage of the shoes at half price. If a shoe is like $160, you know you are going to get it less than that. And getting the crowd to come in wasn’t difficult to do,” sales clerk at Thani’s Shoe Shop Joan Collins reported.

Sales Manager at Tropicana Jewellers Zena Warren also stated that there was a steady flow of customers who grabbed the opportunity to purchase items at discounted prices, with price cuts as high as 85 per cent.

Since Abeds opened its doors at 7 a.m. employees had been measuring and cutting fabric, and maintaining stock levels.

Abeds Store Manager Suleiman Bulbulia said customers were happy with the 15 per cent storewide discount.

“People have been responding very positively. We have our home furnishings, which we have extended this year. We have a lot more new offerings in fabrics. We are doing the sale today and we are going to extend it until Sunday,” Bulbulia said.

The atmosphere at Cave Shepherd was no different to that at Abeds.

“From the time we opened we had a crowd and as you can see it has been steady all day. People are taking advantage of the 20 per cent storewide Black Friday sale and are shopping for early Christmas gifts,” Cave Shepherd Store Manager Lisa Ottley said.

An official at Cost-U-Less said the savings were across the board on general merchandise, including televisions, tools, cookware, bicycles, and fans, amongst other items.

The official said customers were able to save as much as $300 on selected items.

“It’s exciting for us, it’s exciting for the team, it’s exciting for the island. We opened at 5 a.m. and we had a good crowd. We normally do a light breakfast and there were about 80 to 100 people. Everyone behave very well, coming in very orderly to do their shopping.

“We had all our cash registers opened so customers were all able to get through quickly and go to work. We even get people who come early to shop to avoid the madness that is going to happen later with the bank holiday and so on,” the official said.

[email protected]