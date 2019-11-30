Solutions Barbados’ Independence Message - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Grenville Phillips II

Solutions Barbados’ Independence Message - by Barbados Today November 30, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 30, 2019

This wonderful little island has been well-positioned to succeed as an independent nation.  We were provided with well-managed public services, a professional civil service, and an active economy.  Then we were allowed to develop as an Independent nation.

We have done well, despite our elected representatives’ habit of overspending.  No matter how much they put us in debt, we were always able to bear the high taxes and pay our creditors.

There must come a time in our development when we realise that this cycle of overspending and severe austerity is not normal.  It is simply bad economic management.  We should not be paying some of the highest taxes of all nations on this planet.

If we are to prosper as an independent nation, we must all learn to work together outside of the Election period.  The Government seems to understand this and should be encouraged in its responsible efforts.  However, those positive efforts can be overwhelmed by the constant negative political rhetoric.

During this time of austerity, the public needs some objective assurance that their sacrifices are not in vain.  Solutions Barbados’ hope is that all opposition parties would publicly support Government’s good policies, provide practical improvements to its weak policies, and vigorously oppose its bad policies.  All citizen should provide the Government with their best advice – even if it is rejected.

To facilitate this hope, the Government needs to start leading and stop blaming the last administration for every little thing.  It was not a lost decade, only a badly managed one, as was the decade before that.  If we do not pull together, regardless of who is in Government, then we will pull this nation apart.

Happy Independence everyone, from Solutions Barbados.

Grenville Phillips II – President of Solutions Barbados
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

One Reply to “Solutions Barbados’ Independence Message”

  1. What a bunch of nonsense from him . The 10 years before the DLP was a time of plenty and full employment. Billions of Dollars in New Wealth were created which were then destroyed by the DLP during the lost 10 years . He is only correct that the BLP made no provision for an economic downturn which happened in 2008 and caught the whole world unprepared

    Reply

What are your thoughts? Add to the conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Independence celebrations marred by triple homicide

Barbadians awoke Saturday to news of a triple homicide in St Andrew. Attorney General Dale Marshall says news of the deaths...

Prime Minister’s Independence Message 2019

oday, on our 53rd anniversary of Independence, I wish you Barbados a blessed birthday. And I trust that as you enjoy the...

Irving Burgie dies

Irving Burgie, the songwriter and composer who wrote the lyrics for the national anthem of Barbados, has died. Prime Minister...

Desi Bouterse: Suriname president gets 20 years in jail for murder

Suriname’s President Desi Bouterse has been sentenced to 20 years in prison over the execution of 15 political...

Traffic collision leaves two people seriously injured

Two people were seriously injured, while another was slightly injured in a collision in the Warrens area, police say. More to...

Recommitting to nation-building

Independence message from CTUSAB On becoming an independent nation in 1966, Barbados joined the list of 64 Commonwealth...

Independence: A common purpose

Independence Message from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgetown As we celebrate Barbados’ achievements on this 53rd...

Sovereignty, not just independence, matters

Independence Message by Leader of the Opposition Bishop The Hon. Joseph J.S. Atherley J.P., M.P. Fellow Barbadians, We have...

Lashley’s foundation honours two

Barbados is facing a serious identity crisis, one social activist and community organizer has charged, while calling for...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share