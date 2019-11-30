Three dead, one seriously injured in Walkers Terrace mayhem - Barbados Today

By Anesta Henry

Amid celebrations to mark Barbados’ 53rd Independence anniversary, a deadly sword attack at Walkers Terrace, St Andrew, has left three men dead and one seriously injured.

Dead are Cecil “Dwayne” Webb, Terry Small and Vincentian Jeffneil Browne. Receiving medical attention at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is 70-year-old Cuthbert Mayers.

Police public relations officer Rodney Inniss told members of the media at the scene that around 8:40 a.m., officers at District F Police Station received a call from a woman who indicated that her common-law husband had sustained a number of chops about his body and appeared to be lifeless.

Inniss said when police responded to the scene and confirmed that the man was dead, they were soon summoned just a few hundred yards away from the first incident where they also discovered the bodies of two other males.

“Whether the incidents were connected or not, we are still investigating and that’s the stage we are at. We have spoken to family members. There are a lot of family members and friends in this area and obviously they are distraught,” Inniss said.

As police investigations were being conducted, tears flowed and tensions ran high in the community as aggrieved relatives and friends gathered at the scene, awaiting the opportunity to see their loved ones.

Small’s two sons sat at the side of the road for hours with tears running down their cheeks and demanding that they see their father who was at their home just last night.

A large number of Webb’s grieving relatives also openly vented their anger and frustration, crying out that they just wanted to see him.

After gently warning the relatives that what they were about to see was not a pretty sight, Inspector Inniss granted them their wish.

Residents told members of the media at the scene that Browne, who they said was known for walking around with sharp-edged tools, allegedly started the attack at Webb’s home.

They said Webb was discovered bent over in his backyard bleeding and screaming for help. It is believed that the small farmer was tending to his animals when he was attacked.

The residents further indicated that Browne then went over to Small’s residence still brandishing the sword and allegedly inflicted the fatal wound. Barbados TODAY understands that Browne was killed while in the process of carrying out his rampage.

Residents complained that Browne, who they described as a “troublesome individual”, had an ongoing feud with Webb.

Webb’s distraught partner, who did not give her name, said Browne threatened Webb on numerous occasions and they made several complaints to the police.

“This fella [Browne] used to accuse our sheep of eating down he grass. The fella use to be making up things, saying we killing he animals, the water from here going over there and all sorts of stupidness and then he would threaten Dwayne with a sword.

“We called the police on several occasions, we went to the police station in Horse Hill. Police did come and warn him and that is all they have been doing all the time when we call. And although the police warning him, I still used to keep my eyes on him,” she said, noting that she had nothing else to say.

“That Vincy man come down in here and wanted to be a bully. People complain for him many times. Big Independence Day and he shedding blood. You mean he kill one man and went over the road to kill more people,” one resident said to Barbados TODAY.

An elderly resident lamented that people in the area were often afraid when they saw Browne with a “chopper” in his hand or attached to his body.

“Several people made reports to the police about his behaviour. He carry away things from people, he do everything wrong you could think about. He steal the man goats and sheep and everything and now this morning that is the first man he killed. I don’t understand why, it was like if the world vex with he or he vex with the world or something.

“We made complaints to the police and still he walking up and down the road. I don’t know, maybe it wasn’t enough evidence that they couldn’t hold him. He kept probing the streets all the time, walking with his knife. But something happened this morning,” the elderly man said.

Doreen Massiah, the grandmother of Small’s two children, said the deceased was a nice person.

“He didn’t deserve it. He was by we last night and he turned and tell the children he will come up there and come and spend time with them. Then we just get that shock. Terry used to work at the Sandbox,” Massiah said.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, a distraught Dr William Duguid, who said he was close to Webb’s family, told journalists that he was there to offer support at the difficult time.

Maclarnd Greenidge said Webb who was his younger sibling was a nice, calm and quiet individual.

Greenidge said he spent Thursday with Webb who assured him that they would see each other again sometime soon.

“He loves me. He is happy that we are together. We didn’t really grow together. I left home at an early age, about 20 years and a half and I never went back,” Greenidge said.

“I was in my bed and my wife bring the phone to me and tell me call and say somebody just chop up my brother,” the 69-year-old said as he recalled how he found out about the tragedy.

Webb was a multiple NIFCA award winner in fine arts with his medium being wood. He won the Central Bank Governor’s Award in 2017 for a piece called Rhythm and Wood which he entered in the Crop Over Visual Arts Festival.

The deaths of Small and Webb have brought the island’s murder toll to 46. Up to publication time no indication had been given by authorities as to who took Browne’s life and the exact circumstances, after his alleged attack on the two men. (AH)