Lawrence T Gay Primary School to reopen - Barbados Today

The Lawrence T Gay Memorial Primary School, located at Spooners Hill, St Michael, will open tomorrow, Monday, December 2.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has received confirmation from the Ministry of Health and Wellness that the environment is safe for teachers and students to return to the compound.

This evening officials from the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training met with the Principal, the PTA president and the BUT Union representative at the school where discussions were held with the Chief Medical Officer and the Minister of Education.

Tomorrow, officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness will be on site to interact with staff and parents to address any questions they may have regarding last week’s closure.

The Ministry of Education will continue to work with the Ministries of Health and Labour to monitor the air quality at the school. (BGIS)