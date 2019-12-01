Lawrence T Gay Primary School to reopen - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Lawrence T Gay Primary School to reopen - by Barbados Today December 1, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 1, 2019

The Lawrence T Gay Memorial Primary School, located at Spooners Hill, St Michael, will open tomorrow, Monday, December 2.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has received  confirmation from the Ministry of Health and Wellness that the environment is safe for teachers and students to return to the compound.

This evening officials from the  Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training met with the Principal, the PTA president and the BUT Union representative at the school where discussions were held with the Chief Medical Officer and the Minister of Education.

Tomorrow,  officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness will be on site to interact with staff and parents to address any questions they may have regarding last week’s closure.

The Ministry of Education will continue to work with the Ministries of Health and Labour to monitor the air quality at the school. (BGIS)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Bajans in Jamaica celebrate 53

It’s not just about infrastructural development! This was the strong caution issued by Methodist Chaplin Reverend Dr Karen...

Changes in petroleum prices

Effective midnight Sunday, December 1, the retail price of gasoline and kerosene will decrease, while the price of kerosene...

Antigua and Barbuda takes over CFATF chairmanship from Barbados

Director of the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) in Antigua, Lieutenant Colonel Edward...

Eric Holder to receive honorary award

Cabinet has announced that the former Attorney General of the United States of America, Eric Himpton Holder, has been awarded...

UPDATE: Irving Burgie dies

US composer Irving Burgie, who helped to popularise Caribbean music with hit songs like Day-O, has died aged 95. His death...

Private day care centres must register by January 31

Operators of private day care centres are reminded that the deadline for registering their businesses or renewing their...

Fogging Schedule December 2 – 6

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes. On Monday, December 2,...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island. Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy...

Three dead, one seriously injured in Walkers Terrace mayhem

By Anesta Henry Amid celebrations to mark Barbados’ 53rd Independence anniversary, a deadly sword attack at Walkers...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share