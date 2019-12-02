Hurdle admits to killing brother - Barbados Today

From the start Emmerson Alexander Hurdle admitted to police and a family member that he “killed a man”.

Today in the No. 2 Supreme Court the accused, alias Patchy, of Gall Hill No. 2, St John, formally entered a plea telling Justice Randall Worrell that he was not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter in the death of Robert Squires – his brother – on August 16, 2012.

Squires died as a result to a stab wound to the chest, according to the postmortem.

On the day after getting in an altercation with his brother and stabbing him to death, Hurdle went to his sister’s house and told her to call the police because he had killed a man, prosecutor Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas, told the court as he outlined the facts.

Thomas said the convicted man’s sister complied but Hurdle took the phone from her when the called connected and told the officer: “I now kill a man”.

Lawmen responded and on arrival Hurdle explained that Squires alias Stash, “Come and asked me to go and buy some dope and I tell he ‘no, I done with that sort of thing. I don’t do that no more’. He start to get on aggressive and tell me he would shoot me. He reach for something black and start to cut me up with a knife. I bite off piece of he ear and piece of he finger. He was still cutting at me and I stab he in he neck and hit he in he face with a rock, cause he won’t stop. I went by my sister and call the police cause it was either me or he.”

Hurdle handed to police, a knife saying: “This is the knife I stab he in the neck with.” He then pointed to where the deceased was.

Thomas told the judge that Hurdle was known to the court and his convictions would be detailed at his next court date when a presentencing report on him was also expected to be laid before the court.

Hurdle who is represented by attorney-at-law Dennis Headley will reappear before Justice Worrell on February 7, 2020 when his time on remand at Dodds will also be read.