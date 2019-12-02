Sandals and Island Routes give back - Barbados Today
Sandals and Island Routes give back - by Barbados Today December 2, 2019

December 2, 2019

The Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International, has joined with Island Routes Caribbean Adventure Tours, the world’s leading Caribbean attraction company, to raise more than US$12 000 to go towards increasing environmental awareness among children.

The Sandals Foundation partnered with Island Routes to leverage its community based-tour, the Reading Road Trip, by using funds raised to purchase thousands of environmental awareness story books, games and resources. Reading Road Trip is aimed at enhancing literacy levels and education across the Caribbean by encouraging visitors to bring the excitement of reading to children at kindergarten and primary schools on a weekly basis.

The donation also forms part of the Foundation’s efforts to increase its environmental engagement to 100,000 people over the next ten years. All resources have been dispatched across the eight islands where Sandals and Beaches operate and will support the libraries of the various schools.

Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation Heidi Clarke said the key to the sustainable protection of the region’s environment is engagement of the young.

“Children are our best assets in developing a culture which practises positive environmental habits and change. By engaging schools, we can effectively build within our students a deep appreciation for the Caribbean’s eco-systems and harness within them those positive behaviours that seek to conserve and protect our land and marine resources,” she said.

Ryan Terrier, VP of Operators at Island Routes, said the Reading Road Trip sessions have been an effective community outreach programme.

“Giving back to the communities in which we work, live, and play is paramount to us at Island Routes, especially as it relates to our youth and the environment,” he said. “By gifting these environmental books and games, we are unlocking a whole new world for our students to learn about the importance of our natural resources and how they can protect and conserve them.” (PR)

