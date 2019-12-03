High Court judge denies application to stop December 6 general election - Barbados Today

In delivering her decision this morning, Stephenson said that once the President has issued the writ, the court cannot intervene.
High Court judge denies application to stop December 6 general election

December 3, 2019

Barbados Today
December 3, 2019
SOURCE: Dominica News Online – High Court judge Bernie Stephenson has denied an application to grant an injunction to stop the December 6 general election.
The injunction was filed by members of the Concerned Citizens Movement.
She pointed out that the applicants do have ‘other relief ‘ through an election petition.
Lawyers for the applicants have indicated that the matter will be appealed.