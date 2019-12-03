High Court judge denies application to stop December 6 general election - Barbados Today
High Court judge denies application to stop December 6 general election - by Barbados Today December 3, 2019

December 3, 2019
SOURCE: Dominica News Online – High Court judge Bernie Stephenson has denied an application to grant an injunction to stop the December 6 general election.
The injunction was filed by members of the Concerned Citizens Movement.

In delivering her decision this morning, Stephenson said that once the President has issued the writ, the court cannot intervene.

She pointed out that the applicants do have ‘other relief ‘ through an election petition.
Lawyers for the applicants have indicated that the matter will be appealed.
