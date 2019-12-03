Williams pays price for weed cultivation - Barbados Today
December 3, 2019

Published on
December 3, 2019

Livingston Leroy Williams, 59, of Arsenal Road, Jackson, will have a significant dent in his disposable income this Christmas season after he pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis.

Williams, who appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning, pleaded guilty to possession, intent to supply, intent to traffic and cultivating the illegal drug on December 2, 2019. The drugs found in his possession amounted to 13 pounds and had a street value of $26,000.

Williams was convicted, reprimanded and discharged for the other drug-related offences but was ordered to pay $17,000 for cultivating the drug.

He was ordered to pay the money in 12 months or face two years in prison.

