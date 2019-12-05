Bim this one is for you . . . Patrons at Reminisce enjoy a top-notch show - Barbados Today

In the final hours of Independence Day, music lovers got their fill of soca hits from premier artistes and deejays at Reminisce – Clash Of The Eras.

Entertainers and party-lovers came together to toast the island’s 53rd birthday in true Bajan style with a showcase of top class culture.

Hats off to organiser Dwight Callender and his team for a top-notch show. The expert backing by 4k the Band added to its calibre. This sensational line-up could have easily demanded top dollar and those not in attendance missed out on a phenomenal production.

While the previous edition was hosted at Balls Park Events and Entertainment Centre in Christ Church this instalment was hosted at the centrally located Mount Gay Visitors’ Centre. The transformed carpark of the venue provided the backdrop for the action- packed programme.

Earlier in the night, patrons got their waists prepared with deejay selections. So they were ready for the steady stream of the crème de la crème from the time the first live act touched the stage. The extensive cast delivered every style of soca to satisfy the audience.

In keeping with the theme, many of the artistes pulled from their early repertoire. Those craving the retro vibe were thoroughly contented when Peter Ram provided a blast from the past with his timeless hit Quicksand and a snippet of Skettel.

The fun-loving patrons enjoyed his humorous Boat in De Road. The brilliant line-up included Khiomal, who was his usual burst of energy, with his trademark waistline movements in Welcome to the Band and Unleash the Beast.

What made this trip down memory lane even more enjoyable was it felt like a reunion of Barbados’ top soca bands. There were ecstatic screams when Khiomal welcomed his fellow Krosfyah frontman Edwin Yearwood to the stage. The duo teamed up for Sak Pase to the delight of the party goers.

When Khiomal departed, Edwin took the show to an even higher level. The consummate performer kept his fans euphoric with favourites including the patriotic Home Sweet Home, All Aboard, Got Me Sweating and Yardie.

Queen of Soca Alison Hinds added some spice to the cohobbolopot of talent. The songstress was in spectacular form as she let her vocals soar during her stint. Her set included Carnival Baby, Faluma and Iron Bazodee.

It was bliss when she too was joined by her Square One bandmate Mr Blood for Togetherness. He kept it nostalgic with Foot on Fire, Hands in the Air and Pokémon. The energetic performer got total audience participation with Roll It.

But the soca stars did not restrict themselves to the older songs from their catalogue. Fans were also treated to some newer material. Peter Ram teased with his latest ode to Barbados while Edwin could do no wrong with the patriotic Home and Glue. Even Mr Blood thrilled with his 2019 offering Calories.

The rising stars of the genre were also in the running with Faith Callender getting the show started on the right note with Liquor, All Night and Man Go. Coopa Dan questioned How Ya Bumpa Get So Broad, commanded patrons to Get Short and then advised them to Let Him Go. Stabby was prostrate on stage as he encouraged the ladies to Bounce N Peep Back.

Jus D was also on the cards and added Manager, So What and Hole to the mix. Sweet-singing Shaquille engaged the attendees as his back up vocalists for Darlin and Collateral. He introduced new artistes Zidane and Trotty in his set.

Reigning Bashment Soca King SK was the final performer of the night. He excited with his title-winning Reverse and the equally popular Tek Position. One overzealous fan went all out to adhere to his demands. The performer showed his skill as a chanter with his dancehall track Feel That I Playing. (STT)