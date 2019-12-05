Diabetes Champion . . . Republic Bank backs Goodman’s participation at International training summit - Barbados Today

Barbados is being represented at the Young Leaders in Diabetes Training Summit, currently taking place in Busan, South Korea from December 2 to 6.

Diabetes Ambassador Mellissa Goodman is at the annual summit, where she will attend Diabetes Awareness training on behalf of the Diabetes Association of Barbados.

President of the Diabetes Association Trudy Griffith said the trip was funded by the Association with assistance from sponsor, Republic Bank. Griffith said it serves as part of Melissa’s preparation for her ongoing role as a youth ambassador for diabetes awareness in Barbados.

Goodman left Barbados for Busan on Independence Day, Saturday, November 30, and was given a rousing send-off by members of her family, as well as the executive, staff and members of the association and representatives of Republic Bank.

“Mellissa has been selected to serve as a local Diabetes Ambassador, to be the face and voice of a diabetes awareness campaign. The Association recognizes the impact that a diagnosis such as diabetes has on persons, particularly those under the age of 25. We consider Mellissa to be capable of relating to and interacting with such persons as she herself is living with type 1 Diabetes. Her project proposal, to be executed in the 2020 calendar year, encapsulates the critical elements of support which are necessary immediately after diagnosis and the months following,” Griffith said.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Young Leaders in Diabetes (YLD) Programme is the key driver in enhancing the lives of young people living with diabetes.

YLD members are committed to raising awareness of diabetes by being a powerful voice for prevention, education, access to quality care, improved quality of life and the end of discrimination worldwide. The IDF YLD Programme supports IDF and its Members in reaching their shared strategic goals.

The Programme aims to achieve the following goals:

1. Be a voice for young people affected by diabetes worldwide;

2. Identify and support the development of Young Leaders in the international diabetes community;

3. Empower and educate YLD Trainees to better support IDF and the IDF Members they collaborate with.

“We look forward to Mellissa’s return from this Training Summit with the necessary skills and competency to execute this project and extend its scope to the benefit of all who require the association’s services,” Griffith said.