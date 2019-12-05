PSG goes five points clear in Ligue 1 - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

PSG goes five points clear in Ligue 1 - by December 5, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 5, 2019

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were on target as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 2-0 yesterday in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes.

The win extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

The hosts had the best chances of the first half but could not make the breakthrough. Mbappe fired an effort high over the bar inside the first 10 minutes and put another shot over on the half-hour mark.

Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scored in PSG’s win.

Neymar thought he had given PSG the lead four minutes before half-time from Angel Di Maria’s corner, but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up after a VAR check.

PSG turned up the pressure after the break and broke the deadlock on 52 minutes. Neymar and Di Maria combined to tee up Mbappe to backheel the ball past goalkeeper Albon Lafont from inside the penalty area.

Neymar secured all three points from the penalty spot after Lafont fouled substitute Mauro Icardi. The Brazilian coolly slotted his spot-kick home for his fifth league goal of the season.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel named Neymar and Mbappe together in his starting XI for the first time this season in Ligue 1. Julian Draxler and Layvin Kurzawa also returned, while Nantes made just one change and brought in Youan in place of Kalifa Coulibaly.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share4
6 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Pollard insists Windies up for India challenge

West Indies will seek to end a frustrating streak that has left them without a series win against India in 13 years, but...

Reds pummel Everton to maintain EPL cushion

Liverpool pushed Everton manager Marco Silva closer to the sack and retained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier...

Pan Am Beach Wrestling coming to Barbados

As Barbados prepares to host the Pan American Beach Wrestling Championships (PABW) at Browne’s Beach five months from now,...

Cornwall and Brooks jump up ICC rankings

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall and Shamarh Brooks have both stormed up the respective International Cricket Council rankings...

Root backs Archer to rebound from NZ series loss

England captain Joe Root has hailed Jofra Archer has a “fast learner” and has backed the Barbadian speedster to rebound...

Chelsea expect decision on transfer ban appeal soon

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard expects to be told “very soon” whether the club’s transfer ban has been lifted. The Blues...

Gayle makes U-turn, playing in BPL

Veteran batting star Chris Gayle has made a sudden about-turn and agreed to play in the Bangladesh Premier League, just days...

Bayley’s crowned cricket kings

The name A Class Battery Bayley’s Primary will forever be etched in local cricketing history as the first school to capture...

Wales sink Ellerton to win Capelli Cup

After several opportunities went abegging and overtime seemed destined, Weymouth Wales’ captain Hadan Holligan scored the...

6 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share4