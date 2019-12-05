PSG goes five points clear in Ligue 1 - Barbados Today

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were on target as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 2-0 yesterday in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes.

The win extended their lead at the top of the table to five points.

The hosts had the best chances of the first half but could not make the breakthrough. Mbappe fired an effort high over the bar inside the first 10 minutes and put another shot over on the half-hour mark.

Neymar thought he had given PSG the lead four minutes before half-time from Angel Di Maria’s corner, but the goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up after a VAR check.

PSG turned up the pressure after the break and broke the deadlock on 52 minutes. Neymar and Di Maria combined to tee up Mbappe to backheel the ball past goalkeeper Albon Lafont from inside the penalty area.

Neymar secured all three points from the penalty spot after Lafont fouled substitute Mauro Icardi. The Brazilian coolly slotted his spot-kick home for his fifth league goal of the season.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel named Neymar and Mbappe together in his starting XI for the first time this season in Ligue 1. Julian Draxler and Layvin Kurzawa also returned, while Nantes made just one change and brought in Youan in place of Kalifa Coulibaly.