#BTEditorial - Let’s not let our guard down against HIV/AIDS, STDs - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

#BTEditorial – Let’s not let our guard down against HIV/AIDS, STDs - by December 6, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 6, 2019

For some unimaginable reason, Barbadians no longer fear contracting HIV/AIDS or any other sexually transmitted disease (STD) for that matter.

It is mind-boggling, to say the least, how people could care so little about their lives and the lives of their loved ones that they would be so nonchalant about their sexual practices.

According to UNAIDS statistics for 2018, 3,000 Barbadians were living with HIV/AIDS.

Director of the HIV/AIDS Commission Dr Jacqueline Wiltshire recently revealed that STDs in Barbados are on the rise.

Granted, huge leaps and bounds have been made in the last 40 years in controlling the spread of HIV, the virus that leads to AIDS.

Dr Wiltshire said while the harsh economic climate is having a negative impact on Bajans’ sex habits, many people are also engaged in questionable behaviour that is of high concern to the HIV/AIDS Commission.

She said: “There are some issues we find worrisome, such as the statistics as it relates to the increase of multi-partnering and the age at which people make their sexual debut.

“The reasons behind these behaviours are multifaceted. Some of them are cultural practices and some are linked to the recession. During a recession, you have more transactional sex and inter-generational sex.”

And hours after the HIV/AIDS Commission chief made those revelations, Minister of Culture John King contended that AIDS no longer had the shock value it had years ago.

He also suggested that because of the fact people now could live comfortable lives with HIV/AIDS, the disease “wasn’t a big deal anymore”, leading to a rise in infections in both Barbados and the region.

But if Barbadians choose to adapt this mindset it could result in disastrous consequences.

While it is widely believed that HIV originated in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1920s, it wasn’t until the 1980s that the first case of HIV/AIDS was reported.

A staggering 74.9 million people have become infected with the disease since the start of the epidemic and an estimated 32 million people have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

As of last year, 37.9 million people across the globe were said to be infected with HIV/AIDS.

An estimated 1.7 million people were estimated to have been infected in 2018.

With jaw-dropping statistics such as these, it is ill-advised to disregard the fact that HIV/AIDS is still very much a worldwide issue.

Now is not the time for Barbadians to drop their guard.

As an island that Prime Minister Mia Mottley has argued is underpopulated, Barbados can ill afford to lose its young people to an avoidable disease.

With figures having shown that the country is dominated by an ageing population, growth and productivity depend on our youth.

While in these times it might be more difficult than ever to convince our young people to abstain from sex until marriage, the use of condoms must continue to be promoted across all platforms.

And while teenage girls often fear pregnancy, there are many more lurking dangers from having unprotected sex.

While the advancement of technology might make living with HIV/AIDS much more feasible, it should not prevent us from doing the right thing.

And beyond HIV/AIDS, there are several other fatal and debilitating STDs.

These include, but are not limited to, human papillomavirus (HPV) and syphilis which can both be fatal; herpes, gonorrhoea, chlamydia and Hepatitis B.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 65 million Americans have an incurable STD. Each year, 20 million new cases are reported; half of these infections are among people ages 15 to 24 and they can have long-term consequences.

Sobering statistics that should give us pause – time enough to do the right thing.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share1
5 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

City homeless shelter ‘could open next week’

From as early as next week, a long-awaited homeless shelter in The City could swing open its doors on Spry Street. The new...

Barbadians not heeding disaster readiness advisories – Abrahams

The manner in which persons were left scrambling during a two-day island-wide power outage last month which also impacted...

Drax Hall folk ‘want relief’ as access worsens

The people of Drax Hall Tenantry, St George, said today they feel as if they are being cut off from the rest of the island,...

Geriatric Hospital

Visitor limits as ‘bug’ strikes Geriatric Hospital

A breathing illness has struck patients at the Geriatric Hospital on Beckles Road, forcing the hospital to bar visitors...

Worrell doubts 2030 all-clean energy target

Former Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell is raising questions about the likelihood of Barbados achieving its ten-year...

‘New Africa route’ for UWI medical interns

New internship opportunities may open in Africa for University of the West Indies medical students, Minister of Health...

New water connection policy at BWA

Ministers have approved the Barbados Water Authority’s (BWA) shift in its policy on applications for connecting to its...

Money buffer against disasters, Home Affairs Minister urges

PHILIPSBURG, St Maarten – Caribbean disaster experts meeting here for an annual conference on comprehensive disaster...

Lawyers differ on compensation for injured man

The Crown and the defence have agreed on the principle but not the sum a St Lucy man should pay in compensation to his...

5 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share1