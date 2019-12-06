End old ‘death row ritual’, judge tells jailers - Barbados Today
December 6, 2019

December 6, 2019

An “elaborate” process involved in the handling of a newly-convicted murderer is no longer necessary now that mandatory death sentence has been abolished unless that prisoner has been condemned to death, Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius advised prison officers.

She made the comment about the archaic ritual that dates back to the colonial era as she dealt with the case of convicted killer Baggio Kristidi Decourcey Daniel.

Justice Cornelius said: “There is no more mandatory death penalty so the process that we took before – all the elaborate sirens and the feet not touching the ground – that is not necessary any longer because there is no longer any mandatory death penalty.

“You can do that if he is sentenced by the court but not at the stage of being found guilty. So we will cease doing that, please.”

The judge made the comments moments after ordering that Daniel be sent for evaluation at the Psychiatric Hospital. The convicted murderer will be remanded to the Black Rock, St Michael hospital until January 13, 2020, following a submission by his attorney-at-law Marlon Gordon.

A presentencing report was ordered from the Probation Department and will be read when the 27-year-old of Block 1A Factory Avenue, Wildey, St Michael makes his next appearance in the No. 5 Supreme Court.

Back in October, a 12-member jury found Daniel guilty of murdering Alex Romel Samuels, formerly of Jackson, St Michael, on February 1, 2012.  Samuels was shot and killed aboard a minibus travelling along the Pine/Wildey route near its junction with the Parkinson Secondary School.

Principal Crown Counsel Krystal Delaney and Crown Counsel Neville Watson are the prosecutors.

