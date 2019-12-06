St Michael man gets time serve for assaulting minor - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Timothy Paul Sobers

St Michael man gets time serve for assaulting minor - by December 6, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 6, 2019

An apologetic Timothy Paul Sobers says he did not know it was an offence to touch a minor in the manner in which he did last month.

“All I want to say is that I sorry due to the fact that I didn’t know that it would be an offence . . . for all my years . . . I never come across nobody charging nobody for nothing like that. I would just like to say that I sorry,” the 2nd Avenue Sealy Land, Bank Hall, St Michael resident said today.

The 40-year-old Sobers was standing in line at a supermarket on November 7 when saw a five-year-old girl and rubbed her on the head saying, “sweet girl you good?” He pleaded guilty to the charge on his first appearance in court and has been on remand for the past 28 days.

He returned before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today where the child’s mother requested counselling for her. The parent told the court she had approached an institution for such help but was told that organisation did not counsel children under the age on seven.

The mother’s request was granted.

Sobers’ attorneys Latisha Springer and Martie Garnes urged the court to convict, reprimand and discharge him on the charge as he had not wasted judicial time and pleaded guilty on the first opportunity for the simple assault.

“In the 28 days spent on remand he had time to think and change his mindset. My client has expressed a significant amount of contrition to the minor. He understands that the child has had a traumatic experience, however there was no malice towards the child and he just saw it as a friendly gesture,” Springer said.

Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant sentenced Sobers to time served, for the 28 days already spent on remand.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Energy boost on the way

Under pressure due to an ageing generation plant and three weeks after an island-wide blackout affected the country over two...

Bail for accused thief

A salesman who allegedly stole $47,035.35 in goods from Massy Distribution (Barbados) Limited has been warned to stay away...

City homeless shelter ‘could open next week’

From as early as next week, a long-awaited homeless shelter in The City could swing open its doors on Spry Street. The new...

Barbadians not heeding disaster readiness advisories – Abrahams

The manner in which persons were left scrambling during a two-day island-wide power outage last month which also impacted...

Drax Hall folk ‘want relief’ as access worsens

The people of Drax Hall Tenantry, St George, said today they feel as if they are being cut off from the rest of the island,...

Geriatric Hospital

Visitor limits as ‘bug’ strikes Geriatric Hospital

A breathing illness has struck patients at the Geriatric Hospital on Beckles Road, forcing the hospital to bar visitors...

Worrell doubts 2030 all-clean energy target

Former Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell is raising questions about the likelihood of Barbados achieving its ten-year...

‘New Africa route’ for UWI medical interns

New internship opportunities may open in Africa for University of the West Indies medical students, Minister of Health...

New water connection policy at BWA

Ministers have approved the Barbados Water Authority’s (BWA) shift in its policy on applications for connecting to its...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share