Update - Drowning at Pebbles Beach - Barbados Today

Police say today’s drowning victim at Pebbles Beach, St Michael is Ronald William Grane, a 72-year-old visitor from Ohio, USA.

He arrived on the island aboard the cruise ship Grandeur of the Seas today, Saturday, December 7. The ship is scheduled to depart at 4 p.m.

Police say the visitor was on a bus tour and arrived at the beach around 10:05 a.m. His body was later discovered and brought to shore by three unknown persons. He was treated at the location by personnel from the Island Care Ambulance service, however, “he showed no signs of life”.

Investigations continue.