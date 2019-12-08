Lady Beverley Walrond passes away - Barbados Today
Lady Beverley Walrond passes away - by December 8, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
December 8, 2019

One of the island’s leading attorneys in family and child law Beverley Walrond Q.C has passed away, family members have confirmed.

Lady Walrond succumbed to injuries suffered in a car accident last Thursday in Florida.

Her husband, Sir Errol Mickey Walrond, was also involved in the accident. He remains hospitalized in Intensive Care Unit in Miami.

Lady Beverley Walrond Q.C

Lady Walrond, the architect of the Family Court, was called to the Bar in Barbados in April 1974 and thereafter joined the Attorney-General’s Chambers as Crown Counsel, (Ag), rising to Senior Crown Counsel.

In 1978 she entered private practice in Barbados as a partner in the law firm of Smith & Smith.  She later established her private practice and in 1995 was appointed one of Her Majesty’s Counsel.

Lady Walrond was a qualified Mediator and has held such posts outside of legal practice.

