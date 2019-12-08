West Indies beat India to level T20 series at 1-1 - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

West Indies beat India to level T20 series at 1-1 - by December 8, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
December 8, 2019

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AFP) –  Opener Lendl Simmons struck an unbeaten 67 as West Indies beat India by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Simmons put on crucial partnerships including a 73-run opening stand with Evin Lewis, who made 40, as West Indies chased down their target of 171 with nine balls to spare in Thiruvananthapuram.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran hit the winning boundary to finish unbeaten on 38 after returning to the side following his four-match ban for ball tampering.

Evin Lewis scored 40 runs in today’s match. Photo- windiescricket.com

The third and final match is in Mumbai on Wednesday. (SOURCE-AFP)

(Photos- windiescricket.com)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share20
24 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

It’s not business as usual, says Minister Kirk Humphrey

A changing economic environment, coupled with the effects of climate change, will require every Barbadian citizen to adapt to...

QEH executive chairman outlines plans to transform hospital

By Anesta Henry Executive Chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland has outlined a ten-point...

Lodge School students give to CDEMA Barbados/Bahamas Relief Fund.

Students of the Lodge School have made a financial donation to the CDEMA Barbados/Bahamas Relief Fund. Last Friday, Sixth...

Long wait for surgery at QEH must end – Minister Bostic

By Anesta Henry The days of patients having to endure lengthy waits for surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) will...

Deadline on ban of petro-based single use plastic bags extended

Government has extended the deadline for the ban on single-use petro-based plastic bags from January 1, 2020. The ban will...

Lady Beverley Walrond passes away

One of the island’s leading attorneys in family and child law Beverley Walrond Q.C has passed away, family members have...

REGION – DOMINICA- PM Skerrit sworn in

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was sworn into office for a fourth consecutive term on Saturday,...

Worrell launches Letters to the Nation

Local talk show host Corey Worrell is seeking to inspire young people through his newly published book Letters to the Nation....

REGION – WFP says 3.7 million Haitians in need of urgent food assistance

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced it is scaling up its operation to provide emergency food...

24 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share20