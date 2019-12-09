More trees at Walkers - Barbados Today

Employees of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Barbados Country Office recently marked Barbados’ 53rd Anniversary of Independence by contributing to efforts to build a sustainable and resilient future for the island.

The IDB Group Staff Association facilitated local employees’ participation in the Walkers Institute for Regenerative Research Education and Design (WIRRED) One Tree for Every Bajan programme, which aims to restore the fragile dune ecosystem of Walkers Beach in St Andrew.

The project has a goal of planting 285,000 trees in Barbados. In addition to planting sea grape trees on the beach, the IDB team members were also treated to an educational tour of the Walkers Reserve facility. (PR)