Sound advice for accused - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Sound advice for accused - by December 9, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 9, 2019

Bridgetown Magistrate Douglas Frederick has urged a 20-year-old accused to take stock of his life.

The magistrate spoke candidly to Daniel Anthony Smith, of Durants, Christ Church this afternoon when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on a new charge.

Smith is accused of assaulting John Daisley on December 5 with intent to rob him. He pleaded not guilty to the charge. There was no objection to bail although the prosecution pointed out that Smith had other matters pending before the court.

“You need to take stock of your life. You went on remand already but it seems you are not learning and you are embarrassing your mother,” Frederick said. The magistrate then ordered that the accused report to the Oistins Police Station every Wednesday before 10 a.m. with valid identification.

Smith will make his next court appearance on April 15, 2020. He is on $2,500 bail in the meantime.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share6
8 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

#BTEditorial – Lady Walrond a gift

One of the early, more remarkable features of Caribbean integration at work during the era of the nascent West Indies...

PM challenges ACP to unite in ‘tough world’

Prime Minister Mia Mottley today made a strong case for African, Caribbean and Pacific States to reorder their affairs to...

Port sets up mentorship programme

As it struggles with being ranked among the slowest and most costly ports in the region, the Bridgetown Port is to pair cargo...

Inequality, climate change ‘challenges to development’

While Barbados and other countries have made progress in minimizing the gap in basic living standards, a new United Nations...

Youth in Job Start Plus begin training

The first batch of young participants in Government’s Job Start Plus programme on Monday joined a week-long workshop to...

Policeman, three others wounded in brawl

A police officer was seriously injured this evening when he tried to stop a brawl involving several people at Gingerworks, St...

Inspector on bus double-invoicing: ‘Somebody didn’t do their job’

Someone was clearly “not following procedure” judging from the “double invoicing” detected in the accounts of the...

Not enough fire safety inspectors

Four days after Minister of Labour, Colin Jordan, revealed that the Labour Department is encumbered by a lack of manpower to...

Bakery has taken action on rodents

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George has confirmed that while investigations have revealed that there is a rodent problem...

8 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share6