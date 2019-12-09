Sound advice for accused - Barbados Today

Bridgetown Magistrate Douglas Frederick has urged a 20-year-old accused to take stock of his life.

The magistrate spoke candidly to Daniel Anthony Smith, of Durants, Christ Church this afternoon when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on a new charge.

Smith is accused of assaulting John Daisley on December 5 with intent to rob him. He pleaded not guilty to the charge. There was no objection to bail although the prosecution pointed out that Smith had other matters pending before the court.

“You need to take stock of your life. You went on remand already but it seems you are not learning and you are embarrassing your mother,” Frederick said. The magistrate then ordered that the accused report to the Oistins Police Station every Wednesday before 10 a.m. with valid identification.

Smith will make his next court appearance on April 15, 2020. He is on $2,500 bail in the meantime.