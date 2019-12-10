Chandler has 137 more days behind bars - Barbados Today

Musician Jeffrey William Chandler was sentenced to seven years in prison for having an illegal firearm and ammunition in his possession almost three years ago.

Justice Randall Worrell told the Block 6E, Ivy, St Michael resident, who is in his late 50s, that only a period of incarceration would suffice for the crime given its serious nature and the fact that “you should have known better”.

Chandler previously admitted to having the firearm and six rounds of ammunition in his possession on October 22, 2016 at Kew Road, Bank Hall, St Michael.

The judge said the convicted man had previous convictions and was determined to be at high risk of re-offending. Going in his favor the judge said was the fact that he did not use the firearm and fully cooperated with police during their investigations.

As such Justice Worrell stated that the mitigating features of the crime outweighed the aggravating factors and decreased Chandler’s sentence by a year. Two years were also deducted from that six-year sentence as credit for his guilty plea leaving him with four years or 1,460 days. Of that amount 1,143 days were also credited for the time he has spent on remand and a further 180 days deducted for the delay in getting his matter before the court.

This means that as of today, December 10, Chandler has 137 days left to serve at Dodds for possession of the .22 revolver. He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged for the offence of possession of ammunition.

At a previous sitting Williams explained that he was “not the type of person” to get involved in such offences but was forced to carry the illegal weapon after becoming a victim of two crimes.

“I had two previous robberies, one in My Lords Hill [and] one in Government Hill. That is what make me take up that revolver,” he said.

Attorney-at-law Angela Mitchell-Gittens represented Chandler while Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas was the prosecutor.