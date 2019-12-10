Gunman to be sentenced on Thursday - Barbados Today
Gunman to be sentenced on Thursday - by December 10, 2019

Published on
December 10, 2019

Convict Omar Dabian Samuel Moore today offered his regrets for having an illegal gun and ammunition in his possession on April 19, 2016.

“I would like to apologise for my actions. I would like to ask the court for leniency,” Moore, of 2nd Avenue Parris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael told Justice Randall Worrell in the No. 2 Supreme Court.

Back in September, the 38-year-old Moore pleaded guilty to having the .38 revolver without a valid licence and possession of eight rounds of ammunition without a valid permit.

Today, his attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell-Gittens in mitigating on his behalf said the main feature in Moore’s favour was that he came to court and pleaded guilty to the charge and as such did not waste judicial time. Moore, she said, was also assessed as being at a medium risk of re-offending.

She also pointed out that Moore had been on remand for the past three years.

“He must have had some introspection over the last three years being on remand, to come before the court and take responsibility, and to take his chances and to see how it will end up.

“The last three years on remand I am sure he realises that certainly having a gun in your waist cannot be worth three years of your freedom or possibly more,” Mitchell-Gittens said as she urged the court to be as lenient as possible towards her client.

But, the prosecutor, Crown Counsel Rudolph Burnett said a starting sentence of eight years should be imposed on Moore with an upward movement of one year, taking it to nine years, after the aggravating and mitigating factors are considered.

He said credit should then be given for Moore’s guilty plea as well as the time he has spent on remand leaving the convicted man with a three-year sentence left to serve at Dodds.

After hearing the submissions by both counsels Justice Worrell adjourned the case until Thursday, December 12, when Moore is expected to be sentenced.

