St Lucy producers recover but warn of vegetable shortage - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

St Lucy producers recover but warn of vegetable shortage - by December 10, 2019

Colville Mounsey
Article by
Published on
December 10, 2019

After declaring a disaster following a weekend of heavy rains which resulted in severe damage to their fields, farmers at the Spring Hall Land Lease Project in St Lucy, say they have begun the recovery process.

This morning when Barbados TODAY visited several of the holdings, which were submerged in water last month, some farmers revealed that the damage was not as bad as they thought, as they were able to salvage a number of the root crops such as sweet potatoes.

However, they explained that this Christmas, customers cannot expect to see many sweet peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes coming from the project, which grows a large portion of Barbados’ agricultural produce.

“The truth is that a lot of farmers planted a lot of sweet potatoes because there wasn’t enough water to try your hand at the other crops. In the first days when we saw the water covering the lower part of the field, we were really concerned. A good bit of the sweet potatoes rotted in the ground but we were able to still save some,” said Ricardo Gustav, who pointed out that reaping the potatoes was easier because the soil was still somewhat moist.

Ricardo Gustav

His father, Raphael Gustav, explained they were among the lucky ones because their land is on an elevation. He revealed that his neighbor lost everything, as the nine inches of rain converted his field into a pond. However, he noted that farmers are resilient and determined to rebound from this setback.

“The farmers out here are resilient and with or without Government’s help we are determined to bounce back because we have no choice. This is how we pay our bills; this is how we survive and we do not have a choice but to bounce back. There are some farmers who would have lost their top soil and irrigation systems but for the most part persons are trying to replant crops,” he said.

Barbados TODAY also visited the farm of former Minister of the Environment Denis Lowe where one worker, who referred to herself only as Tennisha, explained that while the replanting effort has begun in earnest, it has been tough going. She noted that plants were still beset by some type of fungus adding to the cost of the already expensive recovery effort.

“We were hit really hard and in some places where we have tried to plant back, the crops are not growing properly. A number of the plants got infected with some sort of blight, so we had to spend a lot of money treating them. We lost a lot of tomatoes and other crops which would be in the thousands of dollars. The farmer just below lost everything and we have not heard anything about a plan to help out the farmers,” she said.

Tennisha

Last month Minister of Agriculture Indar Weir told Barbados TODAY  that Government would need to do a thorough assessment before making a determination on short-term assistance. He also sought to downplay the extent of crop losses, suggesting that root crops ought to have survived the water submersion.

Weir said: “There are only certain crops that would be damaged in floods and the others we would have to do an assessment on those. Crops such as sweet potatoes, yams and so on are not damaged by floods because when the water runs off and the place dries out those crops will still live.”

[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Social pressure, stereotypes ‘killing men’ – Experts

Men’s lives are being shortened as prejudice and pressure build on them to live up to society’s stereotypes and repress...

Gunman to be sentenced on Thursday

Convict Omar Dabian Samuel Moore today offered his regrets for having an illegal gun and ammunition in his possession on...

Chandler has 137 more days behind bars

Musician Jeffrey William Chandler was sentenced to seven years in prison for having an illegal firearm and ammunition in his...

#BTEditorial – Time to get serious about building inspections

Over the past few years, we have heard a lot about “sick buildings”, primarily in the public sector, including schools....

#BTEditorial – Lady Walrond a gift

One of the early, more remarkable features of Caribbean integration at work during the era of the nascent West Indies...

PM challenges ACP to unite in ‘tough world’

Prime Minister Mia Mottley today made a strong case for African, Caribbean and Pacific States to reorder their affairs to...

Port sets up mentorship programme

As it struggles with being ranked among the slowest and most costly ports in the region, the Bridgetown Port is to pair cargo...

Inequality, climate change ‘challenges to development’

While Barbados and other countries have made progress in minimizing the gap in basic living standards, a new United Nations...

Youth in Job Start Plus begin training

The first batch of young participants in Government’s Job Start Plus programme on Monday joined a week-long workshop to...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share