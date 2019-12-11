A new way to proclaim faith . . . “Wear Scriptures”: the Word of God in fashion  - Barbados Today

“Wear Scriptures” is a Christian establishment that specialises in Christian clothing. It is a “new Christian clothing brand whose mission is to create designs for clothing and accessories that encourages Christians to be a voice for the gospel.” (wearscriptures.com)

With its designs, the company also inspires individuals to think about their true spiritual condition and to seek the truth of God’s Word.

“Wear Scriptures” was founded in January 2019 by Dion Cameron. She says that when God gave her the idea to start the business in 2018, she was not sure what the focus would be. But as she obeyed God in the new endeavour, He gave her the Scriptures to place on T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, etc., and on accessories like tote bags, hats and phone cases.

One of the phases is “Whom Shall I Fear” taken from Psalm 27:1. It states, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”

This verse expresses the confidence we can place in God. He is our salvation and security in these evil and desperate days in which we live.

David encourages the people of God to be bold and courageous in the light of severe opposition to the Word, and oppression of the people who speak and live the Gospel. The present culture dictates that we be silent. But the Scriptures affirm that the righteous are as bold as a lion. “Jesus is the Lion of the tribe of Judah and we, as Christians, are to be bold and courageous as He is.” (wearscriptures.com).

The design “Choose Life” is taken from Deuteronomy 30:19 which states, “Today I have given you the choice between life and death, between blessings and curses. Now I call on heaven and earth to witness the choice you make. Oh, that you would choose life, so that you and your descendants might live!”

This demonstrates the character of our loving God. He outlines the paths before us, not coercing us in any particular direction but allowing us to freely choose our path. But yet, He lovingly advises us which path is the best one to take.

Of course, God is always on the side of life. He is the God of love and life. So when we choose life, we are actually choosing God.

Choosing life can be broken down into two facets. First, we choose life when we renounce the dictates of this world and receive Jesus Christ as our Lord and Saviour. “I am the way, the truth and the life,” (John 14:6). Second, we choose life when we stand on the side of pro-life and defend the right of the unborn baby in the womb!

“A King is Coming” is another phrase used by “Wear Scriptures.” Revelation 19:16 states, “And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, King Of Kings, And Lord Of Lords.”

The casual reader of the Scripture knows that the Book of Revelation deals with future events, the end times of human history and the world. The 19th chapter particularly portrays Jesus coming again to vanquish evil and set up his millennium kingdom, of which He is the supreme King and Ruler.

“Wear Scriptures” and all other similar Christian enterprises around the world must be highly commended for their drive and purpose to produce clothing and accessories that proclaim the Word of God!

We are reminded by Cameron and her team that when God gives an idea for ministry or a business venture, He will also give the enabling and resources to see it to fruition. So let us faithfully follow the Lord’s leading. He is always looking for people who will boldly and fearlessly proclaim the gospel to the culture in which they live!