Above and beyond . . . Last of the Barbados Youth Service participants receive awards - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Above and beyond . . . Last of the Barbados Youth Service participants receive awards - by December 11, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 11, 2019

Officials from the Ministry of Youth and Community Empowerment bade farewell to the last cohort of the Barbados Youth Service (BYS) over the weekend.

Some 70 graduates received certificates for successful completion of the BYS programme, which came into existence in 1991. However, it was on August 15, 2019, that Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced that this programme would be replaced by the Barbados YouthADVANCE Corps.

The last tranche of graduates from the BYS programme received their certificates, while those who performed exceptionally were given special prizes.

Graduates receiving special prizes included Shaniah Cox, who received the Life Skills Award; Zaphere Skinner, who received the Private Sector Award; Kailey Mason, who was given the Arts and Craft Award, and Semron Thomas who received the Sports Award.

Receiving an award for outstanding Community Service was Tajah Sealy, who went above and beyond the required 44 hours and completed 225 hours.

However, taking the lion’s share of the awards was valedictorian Nico Wilson, who received the Cultural Arts Award as well as both top prizes – The Director’s and Minister’s Awards.

Minister of Youth and Community Empowerment Adrian Forde who was on hand to share in the occasion with the graduates, congratulated them, promising to share their journey.

“We will not walk in front of you because you may not follow; we will not walk behind you because some of you may not be at the stage where you can lead, but we will walk at your side so that we can achieve greatness together, so that each one of you can live the Barbadian dream,” the Youth Minister pledged.

The first passing-out parade of the Barbados YouthADVANCE Corps will take place later this month. (BGIS)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

40 and counting . . . Kooyman plants trees to celebrate new Barbadian employees

Kooyman Megastore continues to contribute to the Barbados landscape – literally – by planting trees in tandem with the...

Gather at De Bay . . . We Gatherin’ celebrations start with St Lucy

It’s full steam ahead for Gather At De Bay, the first event in the year-long calendar of events for We Gatherin’ 2020....

Crop Over for Kassav’ . . . Band marks milestone in Barbados

The Bridgetown Port was a hive of activity today as the famous French West Indian (FWI) zouk band Kassav’ concluded their...

Toast of the town . . . Jamaica rum icons lauded

Caribbean rum industry leaders who recently met in Jamaica paid tribute to two retiring icons of the industry: R. Evon Brown,...

Don’t text and drive . . . Sagicor unveils road safety campaign for Christmas

In addition to the gifts of peace, love and good health for all, insurance company Sagicor General is hoping for safer roads...

Top Mandarin students receive Ambassador’s Awards . . . Barbados-China relations in good stead – Husbands

Four students who studied Chinese Mandarin at the Confucius Institute of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill...

Spreading Christmas cheer . . . Dame Sandra visits elderly in St Philip

Governor General Dame Sandra Mason made her annual Christmas visit to the St Philip District Hospital today. Dame Sandra who...

More trees at Walkers

Employees of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Barbados Country Office recently marked Barbados’ 53rd Anniversary...

Move to get back Bajan blood

Among objectives of its planned new immigration policy and law, Barbados is seeking to reverse a brain and labour drain that...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share