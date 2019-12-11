Crop Over for Kassav’ . . . Band marks milestone in Barbados - Barbados Today

The Bridgetown Port was a hive of activity today as the famous French West Indian (FWI) zouk band Kassav’ concluded their 40th anniversary celebrations in Barbados.

Their celebratory cruise, ‘Kassav’ Love & Ka’Dance’, on board the MSC Preziosa, arrived in port this morning and was officially welcomed by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) and the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

It was Crop Over in December dockside as a festive display of Barbadiana welcomed the electric group. Passengers and members of Kassav’ disembarked and were greeted by stilt walkers, a tuk band, rhythmic dancers and the sweet melodies of Hypasounds and Damian Marvay.

Carol Roberts-Reifer, Chief Executive Officer of the NCF, congratulated the band on 40 years. “Kassav’ is a group known for its infectious rhythms and so it was important for us to showcase Barbados’ finest cultural experience – Crop Over. In our own festival we have influences of zouk and other French West Indian culture, for example, Hypasounds’ recent hit, Feh Sa. That’s why he was the perfect artiste to be a part of our welcome today.”

After the brief cultural welcome, the BTMI took members of Kassav’ to experience the sights and sounds of Barbados, making photo stops at the Chamberlain Bridge, Carlisle Bay, Rihanna Drive and the Barbados Garrison Historic area.

Corey Garrett, Director for the Caribbean and Latin America, said it was important to capitalize on these unique opportunities: “As we work to maintain and grow Barbados’ attractiveness in the French West Indies, it is important for us to embrace unique partnerships such as these which highlight the art, music and culture that connect us. Crop Over is one such vehicle that we use to promote the culture and warmth of Barbados throughout the region and we were happy to be able to showcase that today with the NCF.” (PR)