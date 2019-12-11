Joy in Jubilee Gardens . . . Public Workers concert ushers in Yuletide season - Barbados Today

Jubilee Gardens came alive with the sound of music last Friday evening. That’s when the Barbados Public Workers’ Cooperative Credit Union Limited (BPWCCUL) staged their annual concert entitled A Very Merry Bajan Christmas Mix.

There was a large crowd gathered; those who could sit did so while others stood for the duration of the night’s entertainment. But standing didn’t seem like much of a bother to those who were on their feet.

It was the perfect evening for Christmas season lovers. Songs such as Oh Come Emmanuel, Joy to the World and We Wish You a Merry Christmas could be heard by those gathered as well as passers-by.

Sweet music came from Jillisa Gibson who sang Oh Holy Night and Jeliah Boyce who did an original song penned by her mother called The Angel Song.

Pearl Dance Academy danced to Happy Elf, and they looked the part too as they entertained.

A staff duo sang a lovely rendition of Someday at Christmas Time.

Bajan songstress Rochelle Griffith performed What Child Is This, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, This Is Christmas and Chestnuts Roasting.

G-Syndicate gave harmonious renditions of Give Love on Christmas Day and What Yuh Gonna Give Me Fuh Christmas.

Eyan Alleyne, with guitar in hand, sang This Christmas and Merry Christmas Baby.

Gospel artiste Neesha Woodz performed This Christmas Feeling, Celebrate Him Every day and Hand in the Air If You Love Christmas Time.

Entertainer AC doubled as performer and MC since Mac Fingall had to leave. He sang The Hat I Bought For Christmas is Too Big, Every Year, Every Christmas and What Christmas Means to Me.

Fadda Fox sang This Christmas Feeling and Feliz Navidad.

Earlier, director on the board at BPWCCUL Cedric Murrell addressed the gathering telling them not to forget the true meaning of Christmas. “We should never forget the reason for the season and that is the celebration of the birth of our Saviour Jesus Christ.” The director said that personnel at the financial institution were excited “as we prepare to celebrate or 50th anniversary next year.” (IMC)