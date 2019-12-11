Philanthropists’ ‘honour’ as they receive awards - Barbados Today

Three philanthropists, recipients of last year’s National Honours, were presented with their Insignia by the Governor General in a brief ceremony at Government House today.

The Honourable Chesterfield Nathaniel Brewster was made a Companion of the Honour of Barbados (CHB) or outstanding philanthropic contribution to the development of sport; Susan Magnier received her honorary CHB insignia for her philanthropy in the area of child welfare, while Derrick Alexander Smith was awarded for his donations to special needs education.

Following the ceremony, Brewster told reporters he was grateful to Barbadians for acknowledging the work he has been doing on the island.

He said: “We shall continue to do our best to ensure that everything happens the way we want it to for the people of Barbados.

“I am the co-founder of the Maria Holder Memorial Trust and right now we are building schools in Barbados and doing other things to help the ones that are less fortunate.

“Education is the most important thing on the planet. Everything we do is for the young people of Barbados.”

Smith, who said that he was honoured to be recognised for his contributions through the Sandy Lane Charitable Trust (SLCT) said there were many others in the trust who deserved to share the award.

Smith said that to-date, the SLCT has financed educational and medical expenses, including building a separate children’s unit at the Psychiatric Hospital and the school and vocational centre for children with special needs that bears his name.

“Sandy Lane Charitable Trust has been in operation for some 15 years.

“We have raised something in the region of $50 million dollars over those years.

“It is a whole host of different initiatives that we have,” Smith said.

Magnier said she felt heartened to have received the award.

She said: “We are the Barbados Children’s Trust and we have the children’s homes at Nightingale and we cater for children under the age of 12 and all children under that age in residential care on the island with us.”

Following the presentation of the insignias, Dame Sandra presented the representatives of five charities with The Maria Holder Memorial Trust 10th Anniversary Grants, worth $2,000 each.

The charities included the Challenor Creative Arts and Training Centre, Barbados Boys Scouts Association Ermine Holmes Community Trust; Royal Commonwealth Society-Barbados Branch and the Girl Guides Association of Barbados.

At the Maria Holder Memorial Trust 10th Anniversary celebrations held at the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) on July 27, the charity offered ten people the opportunity to win BDS$10,000 to donate to charities of their choice.

On that evening, ten people, including Dame Sandra Mason and representatives of various organisations invited to the event won.

Dame Sandra said she chose the charities given her affiliation with them.