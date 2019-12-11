St Lucy hospital’s hope - Barbados Today
St Lucy hospital's hope - by December 11, 2019

December 11, 2019

Lashed by corrosive sea spray, the island’s northernmost district hospital is banking on help for repairs when Government’s We Gatherin’ initiative takes off next year, a senior nurse said today.

As the St Lucy District Hospital hosted a concert for Governor General Dame Sandra Mason’s annual Christmas visit, Principal Nursing Officer Francine Watson seized the opportunity in her opening remarks to indicate that the hospital, built in 1841, is in dire need of repair.

She said it continued to be affected by sea spray that severely corroded the fence and care equipment.

Watson said: “We are optimistic that with Government’s initiative of ‘We Gatherin’ Vision 2020′, much-needed assistance will be given to the hospital from local non-governmental agencies and overseas entities and, God-willing, next year when you make your annual visit, you will see an improvement in our plant.”

The Governor General was accompanied by Minister of Health  Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic, Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George and other ministry officials.

Dame Sandra, who greeted and chatted with the patients, expressed gratitude to nurses and staff for their commitment and dedication to caring for the elderly who contributed to nation-building, and also those vulnerable patients who are unable to care for themselves.

Last month, Dame Sandra visited her first centenarian patient at the hospital.

The concert was filled with songs and poems delivered by staff and patients.

A band from the neighbourhood Daryll Jordan Secondary School also performed for the patients, including We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

When she left the St Lucy District Hospital, Dame Sandra headed to the Gordon Cummins District Hospital, St Thomas, where she was also treated to a Christmas programme, and took time out to meet with staff and patients. 

