What about the Herman Griffith Competition? - Barbados Today

What about the Herman Griffith Competition? - by December 11, 2019

December 11, 2019

Well done, Bayleys. You have won the cup for four consecutive years. However, there is much to be said about the Herman Griffith Competition.

Year after year, we see schools competing with players who do not have a clue about cricket. One year, I saw a child taking guard by putting the bat flat on the ground. Yes, the National Sports Council has coaches who go from school to school. But these coaches are not given the tools to work with. There is a large facility next to St Mark’s School. It is owned by the Sports Council but the pitch is NEVER prepared for the coach to assist the students at this school. Ask Thelston Payne who was the coach there. In fact, the facility has never had a groundsman.

Bayleys’ feat is not a fluke. It has come as a result of continuous training and exposure to playing conditions – a prepared pitch –  and of course, the dedication of Mr Forde, Mr Greenidge and Mr Bynoe. We cannot be serious about cricket when we see such blatant weakness among our young cricketers and allow the same standard to be repeated year after year after year.

E. Jerome Davis.

Author of

1. From Bajan To Standard English

2. Understanding Bajan Dialect; for Tourists and Visitors to Barbados.

3. Morals and Values for Living

4. Essential Words and Meanings

5. Highlighting the Issues: 101 Letters to the Editor

Available at: DAYS BOOK STORE  & DOWNTIME BOOKS(Airport); and AMAZON

“Support local authors; get your copies today.”

