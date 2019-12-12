Good tidings . . . Love Day marks ten years - Barbados Today
Good tidings . . . Love Day marks ten years
December 12, 2019

December 12, 2019

The Love Day Project will be spreading its annual Christmas cheer on Saturday. It will be an extra special occasion as the venture celebrates its tenth year in existence.

The project has touched the lives of many over the years. Its mandate is to spread love, share gifts, clothes and feed the homeless, elderly, less fortunate and children in hospital.

Terry Mexican Arthur, the man whose idea it was to simply spread cheer through song said he never envisioned the project growing so rapidly and having the impact it does.

“It started with just a dream. My dream was to just go all over Barbados bringing love in a simple way – through music. Music touches the soul. For me, spending time with people from the communities is the actual gift. It was all about creating a good positive vibe. Truth is the presents are secondary,” the entertainer told Bajan Vibes.

This year, the team and all who are interested in giving of their time and energy can assemble at Queen’s Park for 10 a.m. The crew will set out around 11:30 a.m.

In order to build hype and awareness of Saturday’s event, the project is staging a special Love Day Olympics being held at Dover Playing Field on Wednesday night.

The Chefette Christmas Crunchers led by Mexican will go up against the Rubis Rockstar Reindeers led by John Roett. Each team has 17 members which include entertainers, politicians, and other well-known personalities.

To be a part of the Love Day, you can drop off your gift donations or help wrap gifts at the Lucky Horseshoe Bandhouse, Worthing, Christ Church, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call Terry Arthur at 241-9210.

Top entertainers such as Soca Queen Alison Hinds, Tamara Marshall, Andy Blood Armstrong, Biggie Irie, Ishaka McNeil, Kareen Clarke and others all participate.

The project, which starts in St Michael, eventually makes its way to other parishes visiting communities from St Lucy to St Philip. (IMC)

