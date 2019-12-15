Hetmyer, Hope power West Indies to ODI victory over India - Barbados Today

CHENNAI, India (AFP) — Centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope powered West Indies to an eight-wicket win over India after chasing down a target of 288 in the first one-day international on Sunday.

Hetmyer, who hit a career-best 139, and Hope, unbeaten on 102, put on a key 218-run second-wicket partnership as West Indies eased to victory with 13 balls to spare and lead the three-match series 1-0.

The left-handed Hetmyer completed his fifth ODI ton in 85 balls to take control with Hope, a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, after the early fall of Sunil Ambris for nine.

Hetmyer, who hit his second hundred against India and survived a dropped chance on 106, smashed 11 fours and seven sixes in his 106-ball knock to pulverise the Indian bowlers.

Mohammed Shami finally broke through to get Hetmyer back in the pavilion but Hope stood firm to complete his eighth ODI hundred.

He got company from Nicholas Pooran who hit the winning boundary to stay unbeaten 29.

Indian batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant made half-centuries to guide India to 287 for eight after they lost early wickets following West Indies’ decision to bowl first.

(Photos – Windies Cricket)