More garbage trucks coming to ease collection woes - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

More garbage trucks coming to ease collection woes - by December 16, 2019

Marlon Madden
Article by
Published on
December 16, 2019

Another ten garbage trucks are expected to arrive in Barbados before the end of this week, Prime Minister Mia Mottley has announced.

And by early 2020, there should be another ten on island, to help the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) overcome the significant challenges it faces in collecting garbage in some parts of the island.

“I think [we] have ten trucks coming in another day or two, and another two, I suspect, by the end of the year and then another eight in the early part of the new year,” Prime Minister Mottley told reporters today after a tour of Pot House, St John, where she also expressed concern that garbage continues to block drains across the island, and urged Barbadians to stop littering.

A year ago, Government said it was planning to import several garbage trucks for the SSA.

In January this year, the first two Mitsubishi Refuse Compactor Vehicles, each costing $600,000, arrived in the island but the delay in the arrival of more trucks was attributed mainly to US/China trade tension.

By May, the SSA had added seven new garbage trucks to its fleet, moving it from 17 to 24, and two weeks ago, it received another two.

As she announced the expected arrival of more vehicles in the coming days and months, Prime Minister expressed regret at not being able to get more trucks sooner.

“I wish I could have done this earlier, but when you are operating on a patient, the first rule is that you have to stop the bleeding and the bleed had to stop with us restructuring our debt,” she said.

“By us restructuring our domestic and external debt, we have saved the country $1.2 billion a year. There are other things we are doing: [the Barbados] Water Authority has now reached an agreement that the Minister will brief you on later in the week, to be able to settle some of the egregious and outstanding claims and hopefully we can go forward.”
(MM)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Double blow . . . Mother and son Drownings hit CBC Staff hard

It was not business as usual at the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) today as staff members struggled to come to...

Economic performance lauded

Barbados’ international reserves are in line for a further boost, following the completion of the island’s economic...

Mission tidy . . . national clean-up ahead of we gatherin’ 2020

Government will be undertaking a “massive” $2 million national clean-up campaign over the next two months to coincide...

Man pleads not guilty to assaulting cop

A man charged with assaulting a police officer was released on bail when he appeared at the No.1 District ‘A’...

Teenager sent for drug treatment

A teenager was ordered to drug rehabilitation today after he pleaded guilty to drug possession charges. Jaden Jamar Harris,...

Hazell pleads not guilty to wounding

Ron Darien Anthony Hazell, 24, of Venture St John, pleaded not guilty to wounding charges when he appeared before Magistrate...

Guilty of possession . . . But Jordan gets bail on other charges

An Orange Hill, St James man was released on $3,000 bail today after pleading not guilty to several drug-related and money...

ANSA takes over Trident

After months of negotiations, ANSA McAL (Barbados Limited) has purchased the shares of Trident Insurance Company Limited....

Leaders to discuss high cost of intra-regional travel

Antigua and Barbuda says it intends raising the issue of the high cost of intra-regional travel when Caribbean Community...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share