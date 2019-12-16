Oh Christmas tree . . . Commonwealth Society decorates Barbados with over 150 trees - Barbados Today

The Royal Commonwealth Society Barbados Branch has increased the number of Christmas trees it has placed across Barbados by 50 this year. There were 171 trees strategically placed in Bridgetown, at the airport and other locations compared to 121 last year and 88 in 2017.

The disclosure came from regional coordinator of The Royal Commonwealth Society Caribbean Cheryll Belle who was speaking at the Christmas in The Square event held in Independence Square Thursday night.

The chair of the Christmas in The Square committee noted that a number of the island’s schools were involved in decorating the trees. The committee thanked principals, staff and parents for allowing students to participate.

“Christmas in The Square is one of the educational projects conceptualised by the RCS Barbados Branch. It provides a forum for the display of teamwork, research and creativity by students of primary and secondary schools and the youth and uniform groups,” she said.

In outlining a number of other youth programmes, chairperson of the Royal Commonwealth Society Barbados Branch Kaye Williams said: “Through these educational programmes, through Christmas in The Square, we hope to stimulate bright young minds and we hope to inspire us all to learn a bit more about the nations of the Commonwealth and the values we share.”

The sounds of sweet Christmas carols filled the air during the concert, which featured the Mass Band of the Barbados Defence Force. A large crowd gathered and those who could sit did so while others opted to stand to take in the entertainment.

The event was held under the patronage of Governor General Dame Sandra Mason. Other dignitaries present were: Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force Colonel Glyne Grannum, Deputy Commissioner of Police Erwin Boyce, Senator Rev John Rogers, members of the diplomatic and consular corps and visiting regionals chairs of The Royal Commonwealth Society.

This year, the society teamed up with the Barbados Defence Force which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The evening included a parade by the BDF as well as performances by the mass band.

The band entertained with multiple Christmas favourites. Their renditions included both international hit songs as well as local songs. Selections such as Joy to the World, Sing Noel, Drink A Rum, All I Want For Christmas, Hark the Herald, Oh Come All Ye Faithful, Feliz Navidad, This Christmas, Santa Baby, and Jingle Bells were performed.

They were ably assisted by the Republic Bank Choir which added some fine vocals to the concert. They sang Maize, Put Jesus in Your Christmas, Have A Merry Christmas, It’s Christmas and Little Drummer Boy, among others.

The lit Christmas trees which lined Independence Square as well as those in National Heroes Square made for a nice spectacle. But it was the two Christmas in the Barbados Cadet Corp boats floating in the Careenage that caught people’s attention the most. (IMC)