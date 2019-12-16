Save your self - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Save your self - by December 16, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 16, 2019

It’s always sad when a life is lost due to misadventure and it’s even more tragic when young people lose their lives. This brings me to the tragic loss of a young mother and her son to drowning.

Who is to blame? Perhaps this question will shock many and peeve others. Let me say it’s the Government which intrusively dictates many aspects of our lives. Swimming should be part of our national school curriculum. Unfortunately, the privilege of SYS aka Save Your Self by acquiring swimming skills are only to be found in the private schools of the elite.

Sadly, despite the empathy and sympathy of politicians after these tragedies, they have not been hurt emotionally to get a Cabinet policy on a national swimming initiative. Thus, the question begs, why is it so difficult to be proactive in launching a national initiative with the Peace Corps or some international organization to equip persons with swimming skills to Save Your Self.

Learning to swim can be very emotionally therapeutic and great exercise for all ages. Let me say, we elect politicians to make decisions in our best interest for the present and benefit of future generations.

Barbados must be more than balanced budgets and reduced national debt but a country with an emotional conscience. National assemblies were once part of the pre BLP victory and need to continue to allow public interactions. I am not speaking of national partisan political meetings dominated by party faithfuls.

My appeal to our Prime Minister as ultimate leader: please make the announcement of Save Your Self the greatest Christmas gift ever given to Bajans. Too often a casual trip to the beach with family turns tragic in such a small island like Barbados surrounded by water.

Our country deserves more than a few getting letters behind and in front of their names during these 12 days of Christmas.

Kammie Holder

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

The effects of the sale of Royal Bank to a regional consortium

Since the departure of Barclays from the banking industry in the Caribbean approximately 17 years ago, there has been the...

Give the best gift this Christmas

Christmas is a time of giving. Of course, we should always remember that it is God who first gave. We should recognise that...

What does ‘activism against’ entail?

At a panel discussion to mark 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence (November 25 to December 10 annually),...

Trump and the American constitutional crisis

On the morning of December 13 2019, after an overnight recess, the Judicial Committee of the American House of...

Tackling violence in Barbados

Now that I have an extended break from teaching, I wish to weigh in on the issue of increasing violence in Barbados....

Opportunity to remedy not repeat mistakes

The untidy and muddled way in which Canadian banks are withdrawing from the countries of the Commonwealth Caribbean is a...

Recognising Palestine

60 years after Che Guevara’s visit to Gaza transforming the Zionist colonialization of Palestine from a regional conflict...

The legacy curse of slavery

By now, it should be evident to everyone that the long-line, long-wait, high-tax method of managing Barbados has not changed....

What about the Herman Griffith Competition?

Well done, Bayleys. You have won the cup for four consecutive years. However, there is much to be said about the Herman...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share