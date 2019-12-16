Save your self - Barbados Today

It’s always sad when a life is lost due to misadventure and it’s even more tragic when young people lose their lives. This brings me to the tragic loss of a young mother and her son to drowning.

Who is to blame? Perhaps this question will shock many and peeve others. Let me say it’s the Government which intrusively dictates many aspects of our lives. Swimming should be part of our national school curriculum. Unfortunately, the privilege of SYS aka Save Your Self by acquiring swimming skills are only to be found in the private schools of the elite.

Sadly, despite the empathy and sympathy of politicians after these tragedies, they have not been hurt emotionally to get a Cabinet policy on a national swimming initiative. Thus, the question begs, why is it so difficult to be proactive in launching a national initiative with the Peace Corps or some international organization to equip persons with swimming skills to Save Your Self.

Learning to swim can be very emotionally therapeutic and great exercise for all ages. Let me say, we elect politicians to make decisions in our best interest for the present and benefit of future generations.

Barbados must be more than balanced budgets and reduced national debt but a country with an emotional conscience. National assemblies were once part of the pre BLP victory and need to continue to allow public interactions. I am not speaking of national partisan political meetings dominated by party faithfuls.

My appeal to our Prime Minister as ultimate leader: please make the announcement of Save Your Self the greatest Christmas gift ever given to Bajans. Too often a casual trip to the beach with family turns tragic in such a small island like Barbados surrounded by water.

Our country deserves more than a few getting letters behind and in front of their names during these 12 days of Christmas.

Kammie Holder