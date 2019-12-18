Xmas cracker . . . Sales boost in Yuletide countdown - Barbados Today

With a week to go before Christmas, Chairman of the Barbados Private Sector Association Edward Clarke is reporting a slight uptick in business as he acknowledges there has been some ease in businesses getting goods out of the Bridgetown Port.

Clarke said while some business operators have adopted a wait-and-see approach as to what the Christmas shopping period would shape up to be, others have indicated that there has been an increase in commerce over the past couple of weeks.

“Business has picked up. I think a lot of the people had delays in getting their stuff out of the port, but things have picked up from what I am hearing,” said Clarke.

Since the transition period from the ASYCUDA ++ system to the ASYCUDA World software at the Bridgetown Port in early September, there have been complaints about lengthy delays in the clearing of items.

The situation has reportedly been corrected, with port officials saying any lingering delays would be as a result of late submission of information or incorrect information being given.

Last week several businesses in the northern part of the island reported moderate sales, while their counterparts in The City were reporting increased business.

“We are hoping for continued growth in the next few shopping days before Christmas. We are just waiting to see how it transpires, but things have started to picked up a bit, we know we started very slowly at the end of November/early December but we are seeing a bit of movement and we continue to look forward to more business in this Christmas period,” said Clarke.

Meantime, the Small Business Association (SBA) is advising members it was not too late for them to attract new customers and increase their sales with only a week to go.

The SBA said despite the looming concern that the economic conditions would impact negatively on holiday shopping if they are able to market their products correctly for the season, this Christmas could still be ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ for businesses under the SBA umbrella.

The association advised members to pay close attention to branding and décor, upsell products by pairing items and partner with other small businesses.

In its statement to members this month, the membership organisation also encouraged entrepreneurs to strategically place eye-catching items around their stores to entice customers “to buy them at the last minute”, and to “get personal” with their customers.

“Add a personal touch to your products by giving Christmas greeting and thank you cards to your loyal customers, thanking them for choosing to shop with you for the holidays and wishing them the best for the season,” said the SBA.

Chief Executive Officer of the SBA Senator Lynette Holder said the organisation welcomed 11 new firms last month.

“The new members spanned an array of sectoral groups including agriculture, manufacturing, professional and general services, agro-processing and ICT, adding to the diversity of the membership base,” she said.

“With an intensified focus on building regional links and increasing global engagement, members should prepare to think even bigger as the association seeks to help propel the local small business sector into the international business arena,” she said in the statement.

[email protected]