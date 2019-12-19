Holiday jail time . . . Haynes fails to secure surety, remanded to Dodds - Barbados Today

A Christ Church man charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, will spend Christmas and New Year’s at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

Frederick Alfred Haynes, 46, of 12 Drayton Close, Enterprise, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine apparatus, a crime which was alleged to have occurred on December 18, 2019. However, Haynes, who is known to the court, was unable to provide a surety for his bail. His attorney, Kaviar Callender, tried to make a case for personal bail, arguing that it would only be a temporary measure until his client finds a surety tomorrow. However, Magistrate Douglas Frederick was having none of it, pointing to Haynes’ antecedents and the difficulties which police have faced in trying to locate him in the past.

“He is not getting personal bail. He is known to the court. Go and make some calls and call somebody. The police had had difficulty finding Mr Haynes before, so I do not even want you to put it in his head that personal bail is an option,” said Frederick.

Haynes’ next court date is January 16, 2020.