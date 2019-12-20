Most wonderful time of the year . . . Sagicor, Lions Club brighten up the season - Barbados Today

Dozens of less fortunate individuals and families will enjoy a much better holiday season thanks to efforts by Sagicor and the Lions Club of Barbados South’s annual hamper drive.

The leading insurance company joined with the NGO to supply items for 60 food hampers, which will be donated to several needy individuals and families, such as the elderly, those in recluse and the underprivileged members of the community.

Sagicor’s involvement went even further, however, as staff volunteered their time to assist with the packing of the hampers, ensuring that deliveries can be made in time for Christmas.

Assistant Vice President Marketing, Communications & Brand Experience Carolyn Shepherd said coming together as a team to do the heavy lifting was a pleasing and rewarding experience.

“Making a financial contribution to a cause such as this, is one way to make a difference in your community. However, when we physically get involved in bringing cheer to those who need it most is when we truly have an appreciation for the impact that drives such as these have on the individuals and families that benefit from them,” she said.

“I would encourage all Barbadians and corporations to seek out opportunities to make a positive impact on the community in which they live and operate, not just at this time, but year-round. However, the holiday season is a great time to start,” Shepherd added.

Secretary of the Lions Club of Barbados South, Andrea Thomas, expressed the organisation’s gratitude for Sagicor’s financial donation and volunteerism.

“Through Sagicor’s contribution we are able to donate valuable food items and toiletries to the most vulnerable in our community. We are indeed thrilled by and grateful for their support, in addition to the assistance of the Sagicor staff, and look forward to building a long-lasting partnership in the coming years,” said Thomas. (PR)