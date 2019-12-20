Steelpan, choirs and acappella . . . Midweek concert brings joy to The City - Barbados Today

Joyous voices and beautiful strains of Christmas music wafted through the city air as the Frank Collymore Hall staged its annual Christmas on the Green concert Wednesday evening. The relaxed sunset affair in the amphitheatre styled setting on the lawns adjacent to the Hall has become a Christmas staple with patrons nestled on their blankets and their lounge chairs to enjoy the event which is now in its sixth year.

While the entertainment package included traditional groups like Belle Voci Cantanti, amalgamated Wesley Singers of Barbados with the Central Bank Chorale and the St. Michael’s Cathedral Choir, it was the infusion of some youthful talent that heightened the enjoyment of the attendees.

Among those persons delivering invigorating performances was Trinity Clarke. She continues to impress audiences with the range of her voice and her style of performance always manages to keep them spellbound. She captivated all with her spine-tingling vocals as she powerfully delivered Mary Did You Know and Today a Child is Born. She was equally impressive in each of her selections.

Vocal band, G-Syndicate, wowed, bringing their own special flair. Their beautifully blended voices and their simulation of musical instruments were on point. They were the final act of the evening and not only did they end the show on a high, they added a refreshing element with their segment.

Harrison College School Choir harmonised beautifully and their fresh take on familiar songs was entertaining. One of the choir members, Mikel Gooding, took over the reins as choir director for one of their offerings.

Another youthful group who delighted the audience was the St. Cyprian’s Boys’ School Choir. It is always a joy to see young boys involved in positive activity and as the large group streamed onto the stage there were cheers even before they sang their first note. Their energetic performance further endeared them to the audience.

The First Baptist Church Choir delivered a standout performance among the choral groups involved in the presentation. Their choir director’s interaction with the audience in between the songs kept attendees engaged.

Students of the Calvary Moravian Steel Pan Programme opened the evening. Although they got off to a rocky start because the strong winds kept blowing away their music stands, they persevered and completed their performances with a deserving bow when they finished. (STT)