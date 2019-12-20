Steelpan, choirs and acappella . . . Midweek concert brings joy to The City - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Steelpan, choirs and acappella . . . Midweek concert brings joy to The City - by December 20, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 20, 2019

Joyous voices and beautiful strains of Christmas music wafted through the city air as the Frank Collymore Hall staged its annual Christmas on the Green concert Wednesday evening. The relaxed sunset affair in the amphitheatre styled setting on the lawns adjacent to the Hall has become a Christmas staple with patrons nestled on their blankets and their lounge chairs to enjoy the event which is now in its sixth year.

While the entertainment package included traditional groups like Belle Voci Cantanti, amalgamated Wesley Singers of Barbados with the Central Bank Chorale and the St. Michael’s Cathedral Choir, it was the infusion of some youthful talent that heightened the enjoyment of the attendees.

Among those persons delivering invigorating performances was Trinity Clarke. She continues to impress audiences with the range of her voice and her style of performance always manages to keep them spellbound. She captivated all with her spine-tingling vocals as she powerfully delivered Mary Did You Know and Today a Child is Born. She was equally impressive in each of her selections.

Vocal band, G-Syndicate, wowed, bringing their own special flair. Their beautifully blended voices and their simulation of musical instruments were on point. They were the final act of the evening and not only did they end the show on a high, they added a refreshing element with their segment.

Harrison College School Choir harmonised beautifully and their fresh take on familiar songs was entertaining. One of the choir members, Mikel Gooding, took over the reins as choir director for one of their offerings.

Another youthful group who delighted the audience was the St. Cyprian’s Boys’ School Choir. It is always a joy to see young boys involved in positive activity and as the large group streamed onto the stage there were cheers even before they sang their first note. Their energetic performance further endeared them to the audience.

The First Baptist Church Choir delivered a standout performance among the choral groups involved in the presentation. Their choir director’s interaction with the audience in between the songs kept attendees engaged.

Students of the Calvary Moravian Steel Pan Programme opened the evening. Although they got off to a rocky start because the strong winds kept blowing away their music stands, they persevered and completed their performances with a deserving bow when they finished.  (STT)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share3
7 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Freely flowing . . . Learning Centre now has a ready supply of water

When surrounding residents in Orange Hill, St. James were experiencing a lack of water as a result of the recent power...

Buyer, sellers beware: new Consumer Act in force

Consumers have been urged to be cautious when spending, and to be aware of their rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act, a...

Dream fulfilled . . . Shane Jones has one box ticked 

Shane Jones has elevated his status by recently qualifying as a Chartered Valuation Surveyor and he is the youngest in the...

Job well done! . . . TVET Council honours staff

Staff of the TVET Council took a break from work to cheer on and celebrate with each other during their Christmas Luncheon...

All for a worthy cause . . . Cancer Society Raffle winners collect prizes

The Barbados Cancer Society presented six major prizes from its 2019 Car Raffle to the top winners today, at the Society...

Most wonderful time of the year . . . Sagicor, Lions Club brighten up the season

Dozens of less fortunate individuals and families will enjoy a much better holiday season thanks to efforts by Sagicor and...

Test driving a new career . . . Bank hosts youngsters on International Men’s Day

A power outage delayed but certainly did not deter four eager, young, male students from getting a close-up look at the...

China ready for Caribbean culture . . . Kirk Brown and 4k create a storm in Beijing

The demand for Caribbean entertainment and culture in China is on the rise. Barbadian entertainer Kirk Brown, who performed...

Learning on the high seas . . . Barbados eyes Argentina’s Frigate ARA Libertad for training

Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey believes the trip of Argentine vessel Frigate ARA Libertad...

7 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share3