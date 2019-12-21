Ten new SSA compactor trucks - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Ten new SSA compactor trucks - by December 21, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 21, 2019

Barbadians can expect to see an additional ten new garbage trucks on the road from Monday.

The trucks, each costing BDS$400 000, were handed over to the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) at the Bridgetown Port today, where SSA Chairman Rudy Grant told members of the media that measures have been put in place to ensure that relevant documentation to ensure the vehicles are road-ready are being processed.

Grant said that by early 2020 there should be a total of 29 new trucks on the island.

“We now have 19 new trucks. We heard the plea of the Barbadian people and we recognised that this is a matter that we had to give very serious and urgent attention to so we are very happy today that we have these ten trucks here. There are two trucks which would have been delivered yesterday.

“Those trucks are from an order of 12 additional trucks, so there are still another further ten trucks that are coming. So our expectation is that very early in the new year, we will be up then to 29 new trucks and we will have in excess of 40 garbage trucks on the road,” he told members of the media.

The Chairman, who noted that the SSA had embarked on a number of programmes to facilitate better collection of garbage across the island, also indicated that the public was responsible for assisting with the effort.

Meanwhile, Minister of Environment and National Beautification Trevor Prescod, who was also present to view the new garbage trucks, which have been financed by the Ministry of Finance, described them as an early Christmas gift for the people of Barbados.

On that note, Prescod said he expected to see a substantial reduction in waste across Barbados and noted that SSA had put all measures in place to properly utilise the trucks.

He recalled that when the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) came to office in May 2018, the cash-strapped state-owned agency only had about 12 malfunctioning trucks in operation.

“I am now up to 19 new trucks along with making sure that we repair the ones that we have there and keep doing the required maintenance to resolve these issues, I can give you the assurance that you are going to see a major transformation. I just want to say that the Barbadian public has been extremely patient,” Prescod said.

The Minister also noted that the trucks have come at a time when Government has launched its national cleanup effort. (AH)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

BWA: Every effort to minimize holiday disruptions

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has given the assurance that every effort would be taken to minimize disruptions during...

Nikki Beach Barbados to ring in a new decade with Estelle

Nikki Beach has announced that Grammy Award winning international recording artist Estelle, will be the headliner for Nikki...

12-year-old Zakayla Zillingy found safe

Police say 12-year-old Zakayla Jasmine Jessica Billingy has been found and is safe. Police located Billingy on Friday....

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

If you’re out and about in Canada this holiday season and happen to spot a couple with a young boy that look remarkably...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: A surface to mid-level ridge pattern is the dominant feature. Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, with a...

#BTYearInReview2019 – Newsmaker – Mia Amor Mottley

During 2019, she was ever present, heard and seen in many public spaces at home and abroad. Prime Minister Mia Mottley made...

Amendments bring Parliament back, briefly

Proposed changes from the Senate to the Tourism Levy Bill forced lawmakers to briefly return to the Lower Chamber today. At...

More heat, more problems predicted’

The past five years have been the hottest in history, and 2019 is shaping up to be the sixth, a St Lucian former government...

St John girl, 12, goes missing after ‘funeral trip’

The search continues for missing 12-year-old Zakayla Jasmine Jessica Billingy, who was last seen getting off a minibus bound...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share