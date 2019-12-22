Barbados Gospel Music Awards nominees - Barbados Today

Michelle Garvey (Wiggins) and Popsicle (David Hall), are among eight first time nominees in the annual Barbados Gospel Music Awards show now in its 20th year of existence.
Wiggins is a former Richard Stoute teen talent contestant while Popsicle came to prominence by winning the 2015 Pic O De Crop finals.
Other first timers include Faith Butcher who won the recently held Digicel Kids Choice competition and its runner up Nahjae Christopher.
Among the list of 60 nominees are the ever perennial stalwarts such as Promise, John Yarde and Neesha Woodz along with last year’s Artiste of the year, teenage sensation, Trinity Clarke.
Here is the list of the nominations for the 2020 show for which the date and venue are yet to be decided.
NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Faith Butcher
- Nahjae Christopher
- Jermyne Demetri
- Destinee Hunte
- Readyfusion
MOST IMPROVED ACT OF THE YEAR
- ACEM Choir
- Intercession
- Karen Proverbs
CHOIR/CHORALE OF THE YEAR
- ACEM Choir
- Barbados Gospelfest Mass Choir
- First Baptist Chorale
- The Moravian Disciples
- United Holy Church of America District Choir
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Joel Brooks
- Paul Murrell (Billboard)
- Jamel Newton
- Russell Oliver
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Fully Persuaded- Karen Proverbs
- Make Noise-Trinity Clarke
- Memory Lane-Hoszia Hinds
- No Hay Nada-Neesha Woodz
- Runaway- Larix
- Winner-Sherry Ann Maughan
PRAISE AND WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR
- All Hail the King-written by John Yarde
- Immanuel- written by Michelle Wiggins
- Make Noise-written by Kareen Clarke
- Mighty- written by Neesha Wooding
- More of You-written by Angela Blackett
- Praise your Name-Hoszia Hinds
CALYPSONIAN OF THE YEAR
- Apache
- Jude Clarke
- Donella
- Glenda King
- Popsicle
- Sammijane
GOSPEL BAND OF THE YEAR
- Excellency and Pure Fire Band
- Kingdom Fuh Life Band
- Promise
- Soul Winners
CALYPSO OF THE YEAR
- Before we Pray-written by Paul Murrell (Billboard)
- Something Happening-written by David Hall (Popsicle)
- The Ship- written by Russell Oliver (Richard Antonio)
- We Taking them Back-written by Glenda King
- Who is man- written by Sean Carter (Apache)
RECORDING OF THE YEAR
- Fully Persuaded-Karen Proverbs
- Glitch-Larix
- My Life-Hoszia Hinds
DANCE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- New Dimensions Dance Ministry
- Pearl’s Academy of Dance
- Praise Academy of Dance
- Readyfusion Dancers
- Vessels of Honour
REGGAE SONG OF THE YEAR
- Give more love-Karen Proverbs
- In the Morning-Larix
- Memory Lane- Hoszia Hinds
- Winner-Sherry Ann Maughan
BEST SCRIPTURE BASED SONG OF THE YEAR
- Fully Persuaded written by Karen Proverbs
- Make noise-written by Kareen Clarke and Trinity Clarke
- My King written by Michelle Wiggins
- No Hay Nada-written by Neesha Wooding
- Winner written by Sherry Ann Maughan
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Trinity Clarke
- Sherry Ann Maughan
- Allison Norville
- Kristojay Paul
- Karen Proverbs
- Neesha Woodz
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Lynelle Caines (Larix)
- Kareen Clarke
- Hoszia Hinds
- Paul Murrell (Billboard)
- Russell Oliver (Richard Antonio)
- Karen Proverbs
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Jude Clarke
- Hoszia Hinds
- Sheldon Hope
- Omari Oneil
- John Yarde
ORIGINAL SONG OF THE YEAR
- Champion- written by Kareen Clarke
- Fully Persuaded-written by Karen Proverbs
- My Behaviour-written by Ramon Husbands
- My Everything-written by John Yarde
- My King-written by Michelle Wiggins
- No Hay Nada-written by Neesha Wooding
- Runaway-written by Lynelle Caines
OVERSEAS ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Blessed Messenger
- Sean Daniel
- Marc Isaacs
- Samuel Medas
- Prodigal Son