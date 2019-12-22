Barbados Gospel Music Awards nominees - Barbados Today

Michelle Garvey (Wiggins) and Popsicle (David Hall), are among eight first time nominees in the annual Barbados Gospel Music Awards show now in its 20th year of existence.

Wiggins is a former Richard Stoute teen talent contestant while Popsicle came to prominence by winning the 2015 Pic O De Crop finals.

Other first timers include Faith Butcher who won the recently held Digicel Kids Choice competition and its runner up Nahjae Christopher.

Among the list of 60 nominees are the ever perennial stalwarts such as Promise, John Yarde and Neesha Woodz along with last year’s Artiste of the year, teenage sensation, Trinity Clarke.

Here is the list of the nominations for the 2020 show for which the date and venue are yet to be decided.

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Faith Butcher

Nahjae Christopher

Jermyne Demetri

Destinee Hunte

Readyfusion

MOST IMPROVED ACT OF THE YEAR

ACEM Choir

Intercession

Karen Proverbs

CHOIR/CHORALE OF THE YEAR

ACEM Choir

Barbados Gospelfest Mass Choir

First Baptist Chorale

The Moravian Disciples

United Holy Church of America District Choir

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Joel Brooks

Paul Murrell (Billboard)

Jamel Newton

Russell Oliver

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Fully Persuaded- Karen Proverbs

Make Noise-Trinity Clarke

Memory Lane-Hoszia Hinds

No Hay Nada-Neesha Woodz

Runaway- Larix

Winner-Sherry Ann Maughan

PRAISE AND WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

All Hail the King-written by John Yarde

Immanuel- written by Michelle Wiggins

Make Noise-written by Kareen Clarke

Mighty- written by Neesha Wooding

More of You-written by Angela Blackett

Praise your Name-Hoszia Hinds

CALYPSONIAN OF THE YEAR

Apache

Jude Clarke

Donella

Glenda King

Popsicle

Sammijane

GOSPEL BAND OF THE YEAR

Excellency and Pure Fire Band

Kingdom Fuh Life Band

Promise

Soul Winners

CALYPSO OF THE YEAR

Before we Pray-written by Paul Murrell (Billboard)

Something Happening-written by David Hall (Popsicle)

The Ship- written by Russell Oliver (Richard Antonio)

We Taking them Back-written by Glenda King

Who is man- written by Sean Carter (Apache)

RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Fully Persuaded-Karen Proverbs

Glitch-Larix

My Life-Hoszia Hinds

DANCE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

New Dimensions Dance Ministry

Pearl’s Academy of Dance

Praise Academy of Dance

Readyfusion Dancers

Vessels of Honour

REGGAE SONG OF THE YEAR

Give more love-Karen Proverbs

In the Morning-Larix

Memory Lane- Hoszia Hinds

Winner-Sherry Ann Maughan

BEST SCRIPTURE BASED SONG OF THE YEAR

Fully Persuaded written by Karen Proverbs

Make noise-written by Kareen Clarke and Trinity Clarke

My King written by Michelle Wiggins

No Hay Nada-written by Neesha Wooding

Winner written by Sherry Ann Maughan

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Trinity Clarke

Sherry Ann Maughan

Allison Norville

Kristojay Paul

Karen Proverbs

Neesha Woodz

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Lynelle Caines (Larix)

Kareen Clarke

Hoszia Hinds

Paul Murrell (Billboard)

Russell Oliver (Richard Antonio)

Karen Proverbs

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jude Clarke

Hoszia Hinds

Sheldon Hope

Omari Oneil

John Yarde

ORIGINAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Champion- written by Kareen Clarke

Fully Persuaded-written by Karen Proverbs

My Behaviour-written by Ramon Husbands

My Everything-written by John Yarde

My King-written by Michelle Wiggins

No Hay Nada-written by Neesha Wooding

Runaway-written by Lynelle Caines

OVERSEAS ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Blessed Messenger

Sean Daniel

Marc Isaacs

Samuel Medas

Prodigal Son