Morris was full of life - Barbados Today

The grieving sister of 20-year-old Xavier Morris, whose body was discovered at sea earlier this month, today remembered him as an intelligent, multi-talented young man who loved life.

During a memorial service at the Mount of Praise Wesleyan Holiness Church in Tudor Bridge, St Michael, where scores gathered to reflect on Morris’ life, Onette Edghill-McCarthy said her family would forever remember him.

The body of the Parish Land, Christ Church resident who was reported missing on December 4, was recovered just off St Ann’s Fort on December 9.

Morris had been reportedly last seen at Parris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael on the day he disappeared. Police had received a report, from the captain of a vessel, about a man’s body floating in the area off the coast of the Hilton Hotel. The Barbados Coast Guard recovered the naked, bloated, partially decomposed body some 300 metres off the shore at St Ann’s Fort.

The deceased enjoyed snorkelling, fishing and was excited about the Crop Over season, his sister told the gathering.

She said those who knew her brother well, knew he loved music and he could often be heard singing in the privacy of his home. He also sang with the St Cyprian’s Boys School choir at the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA).

Edghill-McCarthy added that Morris played tennis, was the holder of a red belt in taekwondo, represented Deighton Griffith School in athletics, and was very competitive. She said she often teased her brother, a member of the HPP Track and Field Club, about the outstanding number of trophies that took up a large space in their mother’s cabinet.

“But, moreover, it was a testament to his wide array of talent. You see, Xavier was an artist, a singer, an athlete and, when necessary, an academic as he was blessed with a double portion of talent.

“Xavier was always drawing in new friends wherever he went with his quiet manner, infectious smile and laughter. Xavier was very loving. He would often times throw his arms around Mummy [Ronaldah Morris-Edghill] to give her a hug and was constantly tickling, chasing and lifting up his niece Aleezah-Jane,” Edghill-McCarthy recalled.

“My brother was a student of life, an intellectual, and the lover of history. On many occasions, Xavier introduced me to facts about world history and the life and times of renowned people. [Xavier] always wisely felt that we should use the past to help us grow as people,” she continued.

Morris studied at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology where he graduated at the top of his class with a Diploma (Merit) in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Reverend Julia Parris of the Fairy Valley Wesleyan Holiness Church, which Morris attended, told the family and friends of the deceased that while death was not easy to accept, they should reflect on what they wanted others to say about them when they departed the Earth.

Parris said that while many good things were said about Morris, most important was that he gave his life to the Lord.

“But Xavier is not here with us anymore and after all that was said about Xavier, what would be said about us on that day when we leave the Earth? Will persons be able to say that you were respectful, loving, kind, merciful? What would you like persons to say about you?

“Many times we come to funerals and we hear this message. We tend to become a little more conscious about our mortality and our life. But the thing about it is when the funeral is done and everybody goes home, then those thoughts go through the door. But God doesn’t want us to be in that cycle, God want us to change,” Reverend Parris said.

