BTEditorial - So this is Christmas... - Barbados Today

“So this is Christmas – and what have you done?”

– John Lennon, “Merry Christmas” (“War is Over”).

“The most wonderful time of the year”, as the Andy Williams staple goes, is upon us again, and it gives us pause as reflect on the wild ride that 2019 has been.

And a hot one it has been, too, as not only for us in Barbados, but throughout the rest of the world too, the year is shaping up to be one of the hottest years in history, say climate change experts.

Certainly, not only the physical climate but the political one worldwide has been equally hot, especially with the wrangling over Brexit in the UK and impeachment staring US President Donald Trump in the face, among other developments.

But our focus today is on the extraordinary, everyday ordinary transitions of year that visit us, no matter our station in life.

We have said goodbye to familiar people and things in our lives while welcoming new ones on board. We may have taken up new opportunities, reconnected with old friends, or mended fences with people with whom we may have fallen out in the past. Life is a series of transitions which ultimately shape our character and create the foundations upon which we build as we make our way through this world.

By now, we hope our readers who celebrate this season have completed their shopping for gifts and other items and completed most if not all the major tasks of getting their homes in good shape. Now, the focus is on preparing the holiday meal, unless the plan is to dine with family or friends at home or head to one of the sumptuous holiday buffets at a hotel or restaurant.

In all our revelry, though, we must say or seek prayer for those of us who have lost loved ones in 2019, whether the loss made headlines or not. We must ask for comfort at this time, and for the abundance of warm memories in shared moments with parents, grandparents, children, siblings, cousins, aunts or uncles who for the first time will be absent for the festivities.

Spare a thought, too, for the homeless, for those in hospital, hospice or prison, and hope that they experience the goodwill of those of us, who spend Christmas giving a good Christmas, a cup of good cheer, or perhaps a place to rest their heads away from the streets.

Gifts come in all sorts of packages: in a visit to the sick, either friend, relation or perfect stranger, particularly the elderly infirm; in letting the ailing and the shut-in know they are loved and appreciated; in reconnecting with relatives living overseas as well as those here whom for whatever reason we might not have spoken to or visited very often during the course of the year.

We are thankful for the opportunity to save lives on our streets, now that breathalyser testing is now finally coming into force at the beginning of the New Year. It is an achievement that the late Pastor Victor Roach, a pioneer in the local anti-drug addiction movement would certainly have been proud of, its arrival coming after his death earlier this year and some 30 years after he first started advocating it.

Once again, we urge you to avoid consuming alcohol – or indeed any other potentially mind-altering substance – if you intend driving; get a designated driver or taxi where necessary and stay safe on the road.

The Barbados Fire Service has also warned us to be careful with our Christmas light installations at home. In our attempts to mimic “The Great Christmas Light Fight” TV show, or to “go one better” than our neighbours, we must ensure the lights we use are up to scratch, especially if we have been using the same ones for many years.

If we are doing anything more elaborate with our lighting display, have an electrician check it to make sure it doesn’t cause any damage to the electrical system.

Beyond that, in all our going out and coming in this season, unplug non-essential electrical devices when not in use and turn off all stoves, ovens or other appliances before leaving or taking a short rest.

On your shopping trips, park cars where possible in well-lit areas and lock all valuables safely away in the trunk of the vehicle. Also, keep any valuables on your person safely stowed so you do not become a target for pickpockets or other criminals. Keep children close to you at all times, especially in crowded malls or stores where the bright lights, toys and other items may cause them to wander off and get lost, and be wary of con artists who may be trying to make a quick dollar off you.

We close, with the holiday hope, as John Lennon expressed in song: “Let’s hope it’s a good one, without any tears”.

Whatever you do, eat or drink, remember the basic rule of “everything in moderation.” Regardless of your religious persuasion, never forget the true reason for the season – joy, peace and goodwill to all.

To our readers and their families, a Blessed Christmas from all of us at Barbados TODAY.