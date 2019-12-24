ChristmasMessage2019 - Getting back to peace . . . Ways to live in harmony with all - Barbados Today

Peace on Earth good will to men (Luke 2:14)

Theologians have informed us that at the time of the shepherds’ proclamation of peace on earth, the Roman empire was at peace with all the world, there was no war and the gates of the temple of Janus at Rome were closed.

The angels’ song of praise suggests something far higher than any “such peace as the world giveth”. Jesus himself said, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give you; I do not give to you as the World gives,” (John 14:27). It signals something much more, of peace between man and God, and therefore peace within the souls of all who are thus reconciled (Philippians 4:7).

The teaching of scripture is that the world is at war with God; sinners have enmity against their maker and against each other. But Jesus came to make peace; and this he did. Paul spoke of Christ himself as being “our peace”, (Ephesians 2:14).

The Hebrew root “shalom” speaks of peace which means “to be complete” or “to be sound, whole” or “to live well.” It refers to right relationship or harmony between two parties or people (Num 25:12-13); of prosperity, success, or fulfilment (Lev 26:3-9); of victory over one’s enemies or absence of war.

I particularly like the definition, “right relationship and harmony between two parties or people”. If we accept the Hebrew meaning of peace as I do, I believe it will become a reality in our family, society and national life. The good news of peace which the angels sang, was that we who are broken will be restored to right relations with God and each other. I therefore want to suggest three things I perceive that can help us live peaceably with others.

The impartiality of thought (Philippians 4:8 ESV).

The value of respect is a guarantor for sharing our real thoughts and establishing bonds of intimacy. When we respect each other’s thoughts, we validate each other’s inmost being, encourage intimacy, enable each to access and empathize with the other (Romans 12:18).

Second, the impartiality of words

Words express the thoughts which embody each individual; they hold the potential to unify minds and hearts. Our words must not only convey but must encourage honesty and love in one another so that our respect for each other grows and develops uninterrupted.

Third, impartiality of collaboration

The essence of life is about varied elements merging as one, like individual musicians in an orchestra. In reality, the fruits of our thoughts and words must not only tread our own path to good but also accommodate others to do the same (Philippians 2:4). The best way to demonstrate this is by transformed hearts and thoughts through the grace of God in Christ Jesus (Romans 12:2). Only then will the reality of Luke 2:14 be experienced – peace between man and God, and peace within the souls of all who are thus reconciled.

The Barbados Christian Council wishes you a peaceful Christmas and blessed New Year.

Major Darrell Wilkinson M.S. Couns., BTh

Chairman