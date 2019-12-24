Elderly man blames assault on alcohol - Barbados Today

A 72-year-old man who claimed he was under the influence of alcohol when he assaulted and threatened his friend, was given a stern warning this morning to stay out of trouble.

When he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick, Anthony Frankston Best, of Reece Land, Brittons Hill, St Michael pleaded guilty to assaulting Michelle Alleyne, on December 21, 2019.

The prosecutor told the court that Alleyne and the accused were at a shop at Club Morgan where a dispute occurred. Best was accused of waving a knife in the complainant’s face. Best readily owned up to the crime in court today.

“I was wrong, I had in a few drinks,” he explained.

Before placing Best on a six-month bond, Magistrate Frederick warned the elderly man: “People are taking threats really seriously; you have to watch your mouth. They say rum friends ain’t no friends. Try and watch your drinking.”

If Best breaches the bond, he will be required to pay $700 forthwith or spend three months in prison.