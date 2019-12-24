Five-bill flurry in Senate’s year-end last lap - Barbados Today

Senators raced to end the year with the final passage of five bills before proceeding on their Christmas recess.

The Upper Chamber lawmakers approved amendments to the Money Laundering and Financial Terrorism Prevention and Control (Amendment) No. 2 Bill, 2019; Control of Disposable Plastics Act; Returnable Containers Act; Companies Economic Substance Act; and the Land Tax Act.

Senate President Sir Richard Cheltenham commended senators fo the speed and level of efficiency in which the debates were combined on the measures – termed ‘cognate debates’ — were conducted.

In the final sitting for 2019, Sir Richard thanked the senators and the Parliament clerks for their work throughout the year. He wished them a “Happy Christmas and a New Year of good health and good fortune.”

