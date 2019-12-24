Hot head lands Rowe in trouble - Barbados Today

A St Michael man who attacked his housemate with a cutlass will have the night behind bars to ponder his actions.

Duanne Randy Rowe of Ashdean Village, Black Rock, pleaded guilty to maliciously wounding Courtney Anderson on December 21, 2019.

According to the facts presented to the court, the men shared the rental property and on the day in question, a dispute arose as a result of the accused playing loud music. When Anderson turned to walk away, Rowe grabbed a cutlass and inflicted multiple chops to his head.

However, the 39-year-old security officer claimed that the facts outlined by prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe were not accurate. He alleged that Anderson was the aggressor and he was forced to defend himself with a cutlass that was by the doorway. He also told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that his grandmother had died a week prior to the incident and he was at the time under quite a bit of stress.

“I am not a violent man, your honour. This is not something I will normally do,” said Rowe, pleading with the magistrate not to remand him to prison as he feared he would lose his job.

Frederick granted bail. However, Rowe was unable to provide a surety by the end of the court’s business day. He was therefore remanded until December 24.