Hot head lands Rowe in trouble - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Hot head lands Rowe in trouble - by December 24, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
December 24, 2019

A St Michael man who attacked his housemate with a cutlass will have the night behind bars to ponder his actions.

Duanne Randy Rowe of Ashdean Village, Black Rock, pleaded guilty to maliciously wounding Courtney Anderson on December 21, 2019.

According to the facts presented to the court, the men shared the rental property and on the day in question, a dispute arose as a result of the accused playing loud music. When Anderson turned to walk away, Rowe grabbed a cutlass and inflicted multiple chops to his head.

However, the 39-year-old security officer claimed that the facts outlined by prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe were not accurate. He alleged that Anderson was the aggressor and he was forced to defend himself with a cutlass that was by the doorway. He also told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that his grandmother had died a week prior to the incident and he was at the time under quite a bit of stress.

“I am not a violent man, your honour. This is not something I will normally do,” said Rowe, pleading with the magistrate not to remand him to prison as he feared he would lose his job.

Frederick granted bail. However, Rowe was unable to provide a surety by the end of the court’s business day. He was therefore remanded until December 24.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Sharmane Roland-Bowen

Breathalyzer soon here so don’t drink, drive,’ BRSA warns

A car crash early Sunday that claimed the life of a 37-year-old man and seriously injured a husband and wife has prompted...

BUT President Sean Spencer

BUT head facing challengers, ‘confidant’ of survival

Embattled Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) President Sean Spencer today declared confidence in his ability to withstand...

Financing for a raft of new policies

Government’s prudent management of the Barbadian economy has secured access to US$75 million, the second of four...

Repair bill still not known

The Barbados Water Authority is still counting losses from the last month’s power outages, which resulted in serious damage...

New garbage trucks ‘in service’

Ten new garbage trucks which landed at the Port over the weekend were expected to be in operation by Monday evening, the...

Elderly man blames assault on alcohol

A 72-year-old man who claimed he was under the influence of alcohol when he assaulted and threatened his friend, was given a...

Man could spend year in jail for stealing salt bread

A man who stole a single salt bread could find himself spending as long as one year behind bars. This morning, Arleigh Arthur...

Sir Richard Cheltenham

Five-bill flurry in Senate’s year-end last lap

Senators raced to end the year with the final passage of five bills before proceeding on their Christmas recess. The Upper...

More efficient NIS in 2020

Despite a reduction in staff numbers, the National Insurance Department processed significantly more claims in 2019 than it...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share