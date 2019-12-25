PM: ‘Celebrate Christmas again’ - Barbados Today

Despite the pain and hardship borne by many Barbadians in the wake of austerity, Prime Minister Mia Mottley says Barbadians can celebrate this Christmas confident that the country is on the path to sustainable growth and development.

In a lengthy Christmas address to the nation, Mottley acknowledged that some families affected by the country’s harsh economic stabilisation measures had been fraught with tremendous pain, worry and anxiety but promised sweeping improvements in the new year.

The Prime Minister said: “Indeed, even as we turn the economic corner and we see the light for some, I am aware that not everyone is where they want to be.

“I know it is still difficult for some of us, but I say to you truly, we are getting there today.

“As I speak to you now, I cannot help but recall that on this same day last year, I asked you to spare a thought for those Barbadians among us who were being asked to make the monumental sacrifice of their jobs in the public service and private sector in order that we could start the most difficult, but unavoidable, task of stabilizing our country’s finances.

“Today, I tell all Barbadians that the evidence of the last few months, in particular, demonstrates beyond a shadow of a doubt that your sacrifice, our sacrifice, has not been in vain.

“And all who have had to pass judgment on our performance recently have all said that our progress thus far is truly impressive.”

Mottley continued: “In a nutshell, they all agree that we have been doing the right things as Barbadians and the confidence of the world in our ability to manage our affairs and to create opportunities for our people has returned.

“I say to you that Barbados’ brand is once again alive and well.”

Turning her attention more squarely to the vexing issues of poor sanitation services and rising violent crime, she urged Barbadians to take responsibility for many of the issues affecting their communities.

She declared: “The men and women of the Royal Barbados Police Force can give every ounce of their blood, sweat, and tears to combat violence, but in the end, it is our tolerance, our forgiveness and our respect for life and property that will lead us to never, ever repeating this year’s early beginning with the appalling statistics of loss of life.

“The men and women of the Sanitation Services Authority can cover every route diligently, every day in this country, but until every Barbadian resolves that he or she, each one of us, in fact, will not drop our litter on to the streets or the gutters or the gullies or the other public spaces, we will continue to complain about how dirty our country is and wonder why it is flooding and why the aquifers are not recharging.

“In other words, the solutions lie also within our grasp as Barbadians in how we choose to live, how we choose to behave, and how we choose to relate to each other.”

As most citizens engage in merriment, gift-giving and eating on Christmas Day, Prime Minister Mottley urged them to spare a thought for those less fortunate.

She also promised improved standards of living for Barbadians as the country recovered from the ongoing economic difficulties and pledged Government’s continued dedication to careful stewardship of public finances.

Mottley said: “We are moving from this path of stabilization to one of sustainable growth, and this must bring benefits to every Barbadian.

“And we must do this while never again being reckless with the public purse or the public’s trust.