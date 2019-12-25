St George man injured in stabbing incident on Christmas Eve - Barbados Today

Police are continuing investigations into a stabbing incident in The City, which left Jamario King, 24, nursing injuries.

According to lawmen, around 2:40 p.m yesterday, King of Drax Hall Hope, was in the area of Roebuck Street when he was attacked by a group of men. He received a laceration to his right arm and ran from the area. He sought refuge at a business establishment on James Street and was transported by private motor vehicle for private medical attention.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/7190.