St George man injured in stabbing incident on Christmas Eve - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

St George man injured in stabbing incident on Christmas Eve - by December 25, 2019

Sandy Deane
Article by
Published on
December 25, 2019

 

Police are continuing investigations into a stabbing incident in The City, which left Jamario King, 24, nursing injuries.

According to lawmen, around 2:40 p.m yesterday, King of Drax Hall Hope, was in the area of Roebuck Street when he was attacked by a group of men. He received a laceration to his right arm and ran from the area. He sought refuge at a business establishment on James Street and was transported by private motor vehicle for private medical attention.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189/7190.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Barbados welcomes Christmas babies

Barbados has welcomed two babies so far this Christmas Day. Twenty-eight-year-old Shakera Ward is tired but overjoyed after...

Two St Michael men injured in Christmas Eve shooting

Two St Michael men are nursing multiple gunshot injuries following a shooting incident that occurred around 9 o’clock last...

Christmas celebrations in Queen’s Park

  Queen’s Park is abuzz with activity as Barbadians and tourists gather for the annual Christmas in the Park concert....

Haynesville parade ‘to kick off Kwanzaa’

The Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration (CMPI) and the Haynesville Youth Club open this year’s Kwanzaa...

‘Quieter’ city sidewalks this christmas

Scores of Barbadians flocked to The City in the customary last-minute Christmas Eve rush for gifts, despite a notable...

SSA workers ‘uneasy about new trucks’

New Sanitation Service Authority trucks have sparked unease among employees who are set to work on them three days after they...

Chamber of Commerce ‘sceptical about Amazon tax’

Government’s plans to collect Value Added Tax on online purchases – dubbed the Amazon Tax – is drawing some...

PM: ‘Celebrate Christmas again’

Despite the pain and hardship borne by many Barbadians in the wake of austerity, Prime Minister Mia Mottley says Barbadians...

Bishop Joseph Atherley

Make it a season of thanksgiving, says Atherley

As thousands of prepare to celebrate the climax of Yuletide festivities, Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley has...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share